Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE: 30 Minutes to Go for India's Second Date With the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE: India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 seeking to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover will be launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk0III-M1 from Sriharikota today, a week after the lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag. The Rs 978 crore mission, which was rescheduled after scientists corrected the glitch in the rocket, will be launched at 2.43pm from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, over 100km from Chennai.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who aborted the previous launch with 56 minutes left for the countdown to end on July 15, have taken quick remedial action based on an analysis carried out by a team set up to look into the snag and announced the rescheduled launch three days ago. A 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm Sunday, ISRO announced.
Jul 22, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)
With just half an hour left to the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2, here's a look at some of behind the scene footage of the mission's various components that was posted by ISRO ahead of the initial day of launching on July 15.
The ISRO will live stream the launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, across its social media platforms for the world to see. However, if one does not have access to the Internet, unfolding of the momentous occasion can be watched on Doordarshan.
We have less than an hour now for the launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The filling of Liquid Oxygen in cryogenic stage(C25) of GSLV MkIII-M1 has been completed.
Weather Conditions Ahead of Launch | The weather looks benign with a slightly cloudy sky. Rockets usually do not get affected by rain but lightning could be an issue. As of now all systems are set for the 2.43 pm lift off.
Jul 22, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)
Here is a different view of the GSLVMkIII-M1 posted by ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-2's launch today.
#ISRO#Chandrayaan2 As our journey begins, do you know what is the distance of Moon from Earth? The average distance is 3, 84, 000 km, Vikram lander will land on Moon on the 48th day of the mission, which begins today. Here's different view of #GSLVMkIII-M1 pic.twitter.com/4LFEmT2xxZ
Since we were discussing the various ways in which ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 is path-breaking, its important to highlight that this is the first mission in the world that is heading for the south side of the Moon, where no mission has gone before. This is the part of the moon that holds the possibility of the presence of water. If Chandrayaan-2 becomes successful, India will become only the fourth nation to land a rover on the lunar surface after the US, Russia, and China.
Jul 22, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)
With the filling of liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen in progress - the Chandryaan-2 Mission is expected to be launched on time at 2:43 pm.
Chandrayaan-2 launch: Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen in progress; Launch at 2:43pm. #ISROpic.twitter.com/sb8WCqW2Ho
Chandrayaan-2, India’s latest moon mission, is pathbreaking in many ways. One of them is its cost effective nature.
The whole mission has been planned in Rs 960 crore (140 million USD), a price that’s much lesser than many Hollywood films. In fact, films such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Solo: A Star Wars Story were made in a budget much higher than Chandrayaan-2. While Dark Phoenix was allotted Rs 1,373 crore (approximately 200 million USD), Solo was given a budget of Rs 1,915 crore (279 million USD). How awesome is that?
There is just two hours to go for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's mission to the Moon. In case you're just joining us, ISRO second Moon shot is scheduled for 2.43 pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for latest news and updates. ISRO seems very excited, are you?
#Chandrayaan2#ISRO Two hours to go !!! Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and Filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress
Due to a sudden drop in pressure in one of the tanks containing helium gas on the GSLV Mk-III rocket, ISRO decided to abort the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission on July 15. The rocket, which will be launched today, will deliver Chandrayaan-2 in Earth's orbit. This spacecraft consists of three modules — Orbiter, Lander and Rover.
Jul 22, 2019 11:37 am (IST)
Chandrayaan-2, India’s unmanned lunar mission that will land on the South Pole of the moon — a first for any country — will be successful in its second bid on Monday, ISRO chief KV Sivan said, a week after a technical snag put off the first try of the launch at the final hour. "The technical snag we had observed on July 15 has been corrected. The vehicle is in good condition; the rehearsal has gone well too," he says.
Jul 22, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
Chandrayaan-2, India's ambitious Rs. 1,000-crore moon mission, is set to be launched today afternoon at 2.43 pm. Here's a quick timeline of dates of ISRO's Moon Mission that will lift off from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, days after the first launch attempt was called off.
- 23 days in Earth's orbit
- Will make seven days to journey to the Moon
- 13 days in lunar orbit
- Lander module to separate from Orbiter on Day 43, or September 2
- Make landing on the Moon on September 6
Jul 22, 2019 11:06 am (IST)
Divine intervention or a mere coincidence, no one can say, but a Bengal farmer's ‘moon child’ Chandrakanta, grew up to become a senior scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and is now leading the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which is scheduled for lift-off today afternoon. Read his story here.
Jul 22, 2019 10:25 am (IST)
Chandrayaan-2, which will be launched today, is an extension of Chandrayaan-1, India's first mission to the moon. It will attempt to investigate the presence of water, and look into fossil footprints on the Moons -- which could hold possible answers to the origns of earth and its solar system. Chandrayaan -1 had operated between October 2008- August 2008 and helped discover the evidence of water molecules on Moon.
Jul 22, 2019 10:22 am (IST)
Less than five hours to go! A 20-hour countdown began at 6.43 pm Sunday for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, scheduled at 2.43 pm today after a 'technical slag' on July 15, the original date of lift-off, delayed the operation by a week.
Jul 22, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
A week after they had to postpone the launch of Chandrayaan-2 less than an hour before lift-off, scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to make another attempt at sending India’s first lander mission to the Moon today afternoon at 2:43 pm.
The air is celebratory as several school and college students, along with locals have started to pour in at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikot to attend the launch of India's second moon mission, Chandryaan-2 scheduled for lift-off at 2:34 pm today.
Visuals from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, from where India's scientists will make another attempt at launching Chandrayaan-2, India's second moon mission at 2:43 pm today.
Jul 22, 2019 8:39 am (IST)
The countdown to the launch of Chadnryaan-2 began yesterday and the moon mission lift-off is scheduled for 2:43 pm today from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
One of the major challenges ISRO faced when the launch was aborted was to ensure that they got the current window of September 6-7 to land on the moon. This meant the team had to do reverse engineering and work backwards to make modifications to the mission.
Jul 22, 2019 8:11 am (IST)
ISRO has announced that the filling of N204 for the liquid core state (L110) of the GSLVMkIII M1 has been completed today at 2:40 am, ahead of the launch of Chandryaan-2.
No Change in Date of Moon Landing |Despite the delay, there is no change in the September 6 date on which the lander and rover modules of the mission would land on the Moon. Since there would now be 48 days between launch and landing instead of the orignal 54 days, the path it would take would be different. According to the revised flight sequence, Chandrayaan-2 would spend 23 days in the Earth’s orbit instead of 17 in the original schedule.
Jul 22, 2019 7:54 am (IST)
News agency PTI quoted ISRO chairman K Sivan as saying Sunday that Chandrayaan-1 had revealed the presence of water molecules on the Moon and that there were possibilities of the latest mission returning successful scientific experiments.“It is because of these reasons that Chandrayaan-2 has attracted attention not only from Indian scientists but also global scientists,” Sivan told reporters at the Chennai airport during a stopover enroute to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the launch site.
Jul 22, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
The 43.43m tall three-stage rocket dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry heavy payloads would blast-off carrying Chandrayaan-2 and inject the spacecraft into Earth orbit about 16 minutes later. "Chandrayaan 2 is ready to take a billion dreams to the Moon now stronger than ever before! Join us for the launch on Monday 22 July, 2019 at 2:43 PM IST," ISRO had tweeted on July 18 while announcing the rescheduled launch.
Jul 22, 2019 7:49 am (IST)
A Wait of 11 Years |Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009. On the eve of launch, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said all preparations were on and the glitch had been rectified.
Jul 22, 2019 7:47 am (IST)
ISRO to Live Stream Chandrayaan-2 Launch | The ISRO will live stream the launch of India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, across its social media platforms for the world to see. However, if one does not have access to the Internet, unfolding of the momentous occasion can be watched on the Doordarshan. The TV channel will show visuals from inside ISRO's control centre room with commentary.
Jul 22, 2019 7:44 am (IST)
The Rs 978 crore mission will be launched at 2.43 pm from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, over 100 km from Chennai. The unmanned mission will consist of a Pragyan Rover – a 6-wheeled AI-powered that translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500m and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.
Jul 22, 2019 7:41 am (IST)
India's 2nd Moon Mission | Chandrayaan-2 is India's second moon mission seeking to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover. It will be launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk0III-M1 this afternoon. Chandrayaan-2 will consist of the Orbiter that will observe the lunar surface and relay communication between Earth and Chandrayaan-2's Lander — Vikram.
After lift-off, the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2, comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, will undergo 15 crucial manoeuvres before landing on the Moon, expected by the first week of September, Sivan said. Scientists would make soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the Moon where no country has gone so far, the ISRO chief said.
Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.
About 16.20 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV rocket will inject Chandrayaan-2 into 170 km x 39059 kms Earth orbit. From then onwards, the mission will witness a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days.
Subsequent to the rescheduling of the launch, the space agency has tweaked the orbital phases, increasing Earth-bound phase to 23 days as against 17 days planned originally.
At the end of the Earth-bound phase, the orbit of the spacecraft will be finally raised to over 1.05 lakh km before nudging it into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory taking it to the proximity of Moon in the next two days.
Then gradually over the next few days it will be brought to 100 X 100 km circular orbit when the lander will separate and after another few days of orbiting it will make a soft landing at a chosen place on the Lunar surface.
The soft landing of the lander - Vikram carrying rover 'Pragyan', one of the toughest phases of the mission and described by the ISRO chief as "15 minutes of terror (filled moments), would be attempted between September 6-8.
"Chandrayaan-2 is the next leap in technology as we attempt to soft land close to South Pole of Moon. The soft landing is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror," he had said earlier.
The mission, which carries a total of 13 payloads, including three from the Europe, two from the US and one Bulgaria, seeks to improve understanding of the Moon which could lead to discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of US space agency NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving clues on Lunar interior.