1-min read

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Time: When, How and Where to Watch Live Streaming of India’s Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 2 is the advanced version of Chandrayaan 1. Unlike Chandrayaan 1; Chandrayaan 2 will have a rover that will travel the lunar surface for around 14 days

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:15 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2 Launch Time: When, How and Where to Watch Live Streaming of India’s Moon Mission
Unlike Chandrayaan 1; Chandrayaan 2 will have a rover that will travel the lunar surface for around 14 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
The launch of the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh will be held on July 15. The mission will be launched with an aim to place a rover on the moon. This is India's second effort to send a probe to study the Moon and unlike Chandrayaan 1; Chandrayaan 2 will have a rover that will travel the lunar surface for around 14 days. Chandrayaan 1, on its part had just revolved around the Moon and had an impactor that landed on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan 2 will be launched by a GSLV Mk-III rocket and will attempt to land on the Moon around September 6.

The launch will take place in the early hours of Monday, July 15, at around 2.51 am.

How you can watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2?

Those who have managed to register will be able to watch the Chandrayaan 2 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's viewing gallery. Registrations are now closed.

Where can we watch the Chandrayaan 2 launch online?

The Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission will be launched on July 15 at 2:15 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Chandrayaan 2 launch can be viewed via live streaming

services.

Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission launch will be live streamed by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) itself. The space agency will run a live stream of the Chandrayaan 2 launch on its social media handles @isro on Twitter or on Facebook.

People can also watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 on Doordarshan's YouTube channel.

Where can we watch the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission launch on television?

Doordarshan will cover the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission launch live from both the launch pad and from ISRO's mission control room.

