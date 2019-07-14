Chandrayaan-2 LIVE: Countdown for Launch Begins as India Gears Up for Most Ambitious Space Mission

Event Highlights How and Where to Watch

The space agency had earlier said all three modules of the moon mission — Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) — were getting ready for the launch and the lander was expected to touch down on the lunar surface in early September.

The space agency had earlier said all three modules of the moon mission — Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) — were getting ready for the launch and the lander was expected to touch down on the lunar surface in early September.

Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which had 11 payloads — five from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. The first mission had the credit for the discovery of water on the lunar surface.

GSLV Mk- III has a height of 43.43 m and a Diameter of 4.0 m. Further it has a mass of 640 tonnes that can accommodate up to 8,000 kg payload to LEO and 4000 kg payload to GTO.

Developed by ISRO, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III is a three-stage vehicle. It was primarily designed to launch communication satellites into geostationary orbit.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk 3) or "Bahubali" is seen ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, in Sriharikota.



In a brief interaction, Sivan, also Secretary of the Department of Space, said the lander would make a soft landing in the lunar South Pole, an uncharted territory so far, on September 6. He ruled out rains posing a threat to the launch.



"There will be no effect since the launch vehicle (GSLVMkIII) is rain protected," he said.



The Chandrayaan-2 would be carried by the GSLV-MkIII, dubbed 'Fat Boy' by Indian scientists for its ability to carry satellites weighing up to four tonnes. Asked about the total mission cost, Sivan said it was Rs 1,000 Crore.



Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which had 11 payloads — five from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. The first mission had the credit for the discovery of water on the lunar surface.

