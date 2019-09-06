Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE | Less Than 5 Hrs to Lunar Touchdown, ISRO Set to Create History



As India attempts a soft-landing on the moon, all eyes will be on the lander and rover. The 1,471-kg 'Vikram', named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, is designed to execute a soft-landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.



Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg robotic vehicle 'Pragyan', which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, can travel up to 500 m from the landing spot on the moon and leverages solar energy for its functioning.



Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in wishing luck to ISRO, saying the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and the spirit of tenacity. "Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said in a series of tweets.



"The lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and sub-surface science experiments, while the rover carries two payloads to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface," according to ISRO. 'Vikram' will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the moon between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N. A few hours later, the rover will roll down from 'Vikram' and will explore the surrounding lunar terrain.



Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 venture launched more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). The mission life of the orbiter will be one year while that of the lander and rover will be one lunar day which is equal to 14 earth days.