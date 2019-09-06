Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE | Less Than 5 Hrs to Lunar Touchdown, ISRO Set to Create History

Why ISRO is Aiming for the Virgin South Pole of the Moon? | According to ISRO, the lunar south pole is an interesting surface area which remains in shadow than north pole. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it, the agency said, adding craters in the south pole region have cold traps and contain fossil record of the early solar system.
A successful touch-down will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, and the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south polar region.
CLICK TO READ | As Chandrayaan-2 Readies for Moon Landing Tonight, Its Journey Explained in 5 Simple Steps
With Chandrayaan-2, in which home grown technology is deployed, scientists aim to expand India's footprint in space, shed light on unexplored section of Moon the South Pole region enhance knowledge about space, stimulate advancement of technology and promote global alliances.
Chandrayaan-2, a three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg comprises an orbiter, the lander and the rover. The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total, with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving clues on Lunar interior.
A successful landing of the Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon.
A successful landing of the Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon.
As the nation awaits with bated breath for the soft-landing of the 'Vikram' lander on the south pole of the lunar surface, the first attempt by any country, ISRO said on Friday everything related to the much-awaited touchdown is going as per plan. Joining the nation in wishing ISRO a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.
Chandrayaan-2, ISRO’s second unmanned lunar mission, is boldly taking India where no country has gone before – the south pole of the moon. Launched on board 'Bahubali' GSLV Mk III, the Rs 603-crore rover will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. The mission is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water on the lunar surface.
The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 1.55 am on Saturday, September 7. This will become a record as India will be the first nation to reach closest to the moon's South Pole. The historic moment will be live telecast across 100+ countries, and many TV channels have taken the initiative to live stream the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the selected school children, will see the historic landing live from the space agency ISRO's control room.
How a Lucknow Girl Took Four Days & 6 Minutes to Reach PM Modi | "When I came to know about the quiz first, I wasn't really interested. But once I saw a documentary on NASA and ISRO in our school, I thought of giving it a go. It took me four days to prepare for the exam and I finished my exam within six minutes. I was excited when I came to know that was shortlisted, but my happiness doubled when I was informed that I will be meeting PM Modi," Rashi Verma, a class 10 student of Lucknow's Delhi Public School, said.
Kicking off the countdown for Chandrayaan-2's 'terrifying 15 minutes', the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come up with an uber-cool way of sharing the excitement with citizens. From animations to quizzes, photos and actual footage, ISRO has recently been using interactive methods on social media to engage people, capturing the imagination of lakhs of Indians. Read More
Though several countries have made attempts to reach the Lunar South Pole, India might be the first if everything goes as per ISRO's plan. Taking to Twitter, ISRO has explained as to "why the world over, countries, companies and even individuals are turning to moon, vying with each other to fly their flags on the lunar South Pole." One of the most major reasons behind it is the fact that the craters on this part have remained "untouched by sunlight for billions of years".
Why are countries across the world investing their resources to reach the Moon's South Pole? Read on to find out. #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/NHdcjsDKCL— ISRO (@isro) August 19, 2019
Shillong Chamber Choir to Sing Vande Mataram During Chandrayaan 2's Landing | The Shillong Chamber Choir, who shot to fame after winning the second season of India's Got Talent, have a new achievement in their kitty. The soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon will take place early morning on September 7, somewhere between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. To celebrate this moment, the 15 member choir from the Northeastern state of Meghalaya will sing their rendition of Vande Mataram.
What an honour to be having our 'Vande Mataram' (composed by Neil Nongkynrih) play as the #Chandrayaan2Live attempts a historical moon landing tomorrow, the 6th 😊. Watch it LIVE on @NatGeoIndia @hotstartweets @StarPlus #IndiaMakesHistory #NatGeoIndia #hotstar #Starplus pic.twitter.com/vJ3eYOwOUr— Shillong Chamber Choir (@Shillong_SCC) September 5, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Chandrayaan-2 May be India's Moonwalk Into History, But Who Actually Owns Space?
While the resemblance of the moon's crater-pocked surface to some of India's busiest roads has already been pointed out by creative citizens, what would it take to own a piece of the moon, or any extraterrestrial body?
Why is it 'Terrifying' 15 Minutes for Chandrayaan-2 ? | Explaining the landing manoeuvres, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said once the manoeuvre starts from about 30 km to land on the surface of the moon, it will take 15 minutes. "This 15 minutes travel of lander is new to ISRO. It is for the first time we are going to another body where there is no atmosphere and using the propulsion system we will have to break the velocity and bring the vehicle safely to soft-land. To achieve this we will have to balance between the gravity and thrust. So we have to modulate the thrust of the engine," he had said. Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.
'Terrifying' 15 Minutes Await Chandrayaan-2 | ISRO has said Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander and rover in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 south. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, whereas Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.
Doordarshan has made extensive arrangements to telecast LIVE, the Chandrayaan landing of Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan roll out events from ISRO Control Centre in Bangalore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a select group of children from across the country is expected to be present during the occasion, where the PM may also interact with the children. He is also expected to deliver an address on the occasion.
Verma, a Class 10 student of DPS Jankipuram here, is among 60 students selected to witness the proceedings based on an online quiz on space and science conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from August 10-25. Two top scoring students from each state and Union territory have been invited by the space agency to watch at its centre here the landing of Chandrayaan-2's "Vikram" module on the lunar surface.
Lucknowites over the Moon ahead of Chandrayaan-2 Touch Down | As Chandrayaan-2 lands near the Moon's uncharted south pole in the early hours of Saturday, Lucknow will celebrate a dual connect with India's ambitious lunar mission. There's Mission Director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who did her MSc in Physics from the University of Lucknow, and young Rashi Verma, the daughter of a farmer who has been chosen to watch the landing along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters.
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment." A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar South Pole.
PM Modi to Witness Soft-landing on Moon As it Happens | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru to witness live, Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' trying to pull off a historic soft-landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday. Around 60- 70 students from across the country will be watching live India's proposed soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday, along with Prime Minister Modi, ISRO has said.
As the nation awaits with bated breath for the soft-landing of the 'Vikram' lander on the south pole of the lunar surface, the first attempt by any country, ISRO said on Friday everything related to the much-awaited touchdown is going as per plan. Joining the nation in wishing ISRO a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.
Chandrayaan-2 Eyes Moon Landing | Chandrayaan-2, ISRO’s second unmanned lunar mission, is boldly taking India where no country has gone before – the south pole of the moon. Launched onboard 'Bahubali' GSLV Mk III, the Rs 603-crore rover will analyse minerals, map the moon's surface and search for water. The mission is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan-1, which orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water on lunar surface.
As India attempts a soft-landing on the moon, all eyes will be on the lander and rover. The 1,471-kg 'Vikram', named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, is designed to execute a soft-landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.
Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg robotic vehicle 'Pragyan', which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, can travel up to 500 m from the landing spot on the moon and leverages solar energy for its functioning.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in wishing luck to ISRO, saying the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and the spirit of tenacity. "Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said in a series of tweets.
"The lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and sub-surface science experiments, while the rover carries two payloads to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface," according to ISRO. 'Vikram' will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the moon between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N. A few hours later, the rover will roll down from 'Vikram' and will explore the surrounding lunar terrain.
Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 venture launched more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). The mission life of the orbiter will be one year while that of the lander and rover will be one lunar day which is equal to 14 earth days.
