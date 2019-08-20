Chandrayaan-2 LIVE: ISRO's Moon Mission Faces Critical Manoeuvre as Spacecraft Inches Towards Lunar Orbit

Event Highlights Dark Side of the Moon

'No Room for Errors'

Chandrayaan-2's Capture of Lunar Orbit

History in Making

Crucial Manoeuvre Today



This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But if it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan-2 and it might crash into the surface.

Read More Chandrayaan-2 LIVE: After nearly 30 days of journey in space, in a significant milestone for India's Moon mission, ISRO will fire Chandrayaan-2's liquid engine today to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit. "It's tomorrow morning (tentatively between 8.30 am and 9.30 am). It's challenging," Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan said on Monday on the operation to put the spacecraft in an orbit around the Moon.This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But if it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan-2 and it might crash into the surface. Aug 20, 2019 9:31 am (IST) The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru. All systems on board Chandrayaan2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14. Aug 20, 2019 8:55 am (IST) Story of Chandrayaan-2 | Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch. The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent — a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries. Aug 20, 2019 8:52 am (IST) ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan to brief media at 11 am. #ISRO

Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief media today (August 20, 2019) at 1100 hrs IST on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of #Chandrayaan2

Stay tuned on our website and youtube channel to watch live — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019 Aug 20, 2019 8:51 am (IST) Dark Side of the Moon | The Vikram lander will be landing on the southern pole of the Moon which has so far been unexplored. According to the ISRO, the Moon’s surface in the south pole is in the shadows more than the surface in the north pole. After it successfully lands, the spacecraft will rollout the rover for exploring the surface of the Moon there. Aug 20, 2019 8:41 am (IST) No Room for Errors in Moon Mission | The process of setting down Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said, "One can imagine even a small error can make Chandrayaan 2 miss its rendezvous with the Moon." Aug 20, 2019 8:41 am (IST) Once Chandrayaan-2 is in the final orbit of the Moon, it will separate the Vikram lander from itself on September 2. It is the Vikram lander, which will make the soft landing on the moon. It will go through two more orbit manoeuvers before a powered descent for landing on the surface of the moon. Aug 20, 2019 8:38 am (IST) So far, Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has raised its orbit five times from July 23 to August 6. The spacecraft was launched on July 22 by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Sriharikota launch range on the GSLV MK-III rocket. Aug 20, 2019 8:37 am (IST) How Chandrayaan-2 Will Capture Lunar Orbit | To make the spacecraft capture the lunar orbit and start going around the moon, its handlers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fire its engines briefly to slow it down to capture the moon's orbit. The move, called the Lunar Orbit Insertion or LOI, is probably one of the two top orbit manoeuvres of the mission, along with the high point: the soft-landing of the Vikram lander on the southern polar region of moon on September 7. Aug 20, 2019 8:36 am (IST) History in Making | If the landing is successful, it will make India the fourth country in the world to successfully do a soft landing on the satellite’s surface. The previous moon mission Chandrayaan-1 had a hard landing on Moon’s surface. Aug 20, 2019 8:36 am (IST) Chandrayaan-2's Critical Manoeuvre Today | The moon-bound Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is scheduled to undergo a crucial orbit manoeuvre around 9.30 a.m. today morning as it approaches its destination.This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space. But If it approaches at a slow velocity, the Moon's gravity will pull the Chandrayaan 2 and it might crash into the surface.

India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)



Following this, there will be further four orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter into its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100km from Moon's surface, ISRO has said.



Subsequently, the Vikram lander will separate from the orbiter on September 2, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.



Two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, ISRO said.



Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.



The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.



All systems on board Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 — India's second lunar expedition — will shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Pole.



"This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface," the space agency has said.



"While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan-1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition," it said.



India's most ambitious space mission to date, Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch. The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent — a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries.



If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. The last nation to attempt a soft landing on the Moon, Israel, failed in its earlier this year.