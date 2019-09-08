Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Lander Vikram Located on Moon Surface, Orbiter Beams Back Thermal Image; ISRO Trying to Establish Communication

Read More

Chandrayaan 2 Live Updates: Chandrayaan 2 orbiter has located the lander Vikram on the lunar surface and beamed its first picture back to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space agency’s chief K Sivan told CNN-News18, a day after the lander dealt a blow to the moon mission and went incommunicado while attempting soft landing on the moon. Sivan, however, said communication is yet to be established. “We have found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface and the orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact,” Sivan said. He added that it must have been a hard-landing, but it was not yet clear if the Vikram module was damaged.Despite the setback yesterday, ISRO says 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander. The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. NASA, too, has lauded Chandrayaan 2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO.