Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Lander Vikram Located on Moon Surface, Orbiter Beams Back Thermal Image; ISRO Trying to Establish Communication

'Don't Know if the Module Was Damaged: Sivan' | We do not know if the Vikram module was damaged during the hard-landing on the Lunar surface, says ISRO chairman K Sivan. The plan of soft landing on the moon seemed to be thwarted when communication was lost with the Vikram lander on Saturday morning. Photos of the lander were taken by the orbiter that ISRO has received.
Despite the setback yesterday, ISRO says 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander. The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. NASA, too, has lauded Chandrayaan 2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO.
'Must Have Been a Hard Landing': Sivan | "It must have been a hard-landing," says ISRO chairman K Sivan on Vikram about module hitting the Lunar surface. He also said that first images of the lander were taken by the Orbiter, which had been healthy despite the fact that communication with the lander was lost.
Pak Minister Taunts India Over Chandrayaan 2 Fail, Roasted
Pak Minister Taunts India Over Chandrayaan 2 Fail, Roasted | Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry shot a series of vile tweets using the hashtag “India Failed” after ISRO lost contact with its Vikram lander. However, Pakistani Twitteratti were not impressed and heavily came down on Chaudhry for fanning "anti-science sentiments". Pakistanis were quick to point out that a setback to Chandrayaan-2 is not something to be mocked and that it was unbecoming of a minister to make such insensitive jokes.
Political Fraternity Supports ISRO | President Ram Nath Kovind said the country is proud of ISRO which, he added, has shown exemplary commitment and courage. Hailing the team of scientists and researchers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sonia Gandhi said the mission has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh quoted a line of a Hindi poetry to state that "those who try never lose". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised ISRO's work as inspiring and said Modi had spoken for all of them. "Confident you will succeed," he said.
Recent Lunar Missions from Around the World | There have been a total of 109 lunar missions from 1958, out of which 61 were successful, says NASA's 'Moon Fact Sheet'. As many as 46 missions involved landing on the lunar surface, including landing of the rover and sample return. Out of these, 21 were successful, while two were partially successful. Sample return means mission that involves collecting and returning samples to earth. The first successful sample return mission was Apollo 12 of the US launched in November 1969. From 1958 to 1979, only the US and the USSR (now Russia) launched Moon missions. In these 21 years, the two countries launched 90 missions. There was a lull in the decade that followed with no lunar missions from 1980-89.
Japan, the European Union, China, India and Israel have been late entrants. The first lunar soft landing and first pictures from the lunar surface came from Luna 9, launched by the USSR in January 1966.
Twitter Extends Support to ISRO | Support poured in for ISRO scientists on Twitter, with messages of encouragement flooding the micro-blogging site, after Chandrayaan-2's moon lander Vikram lost contact with ground stations minutes before touchdown early Saturday morning.Most users tweeted a video clip in which the prime minister is seen consoling an emotional Sivan, a gesture hailed by Twitterati, who, using the hashtag Chandrayaan2, said may have lost connection with Vikram, but hope remains for future missions. The hashtag Chandrayaan2 was trending ahead of the landing of the Vikram module, however, over 87,000 tweets were being sent after the news broke out.
Chandrayaan-2 was a "highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions", ISRO said in a tweet on Saturday, after it lost contact with lander Vikram.
Modi, Sivan's Emotional Moment | After a pep talk to scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a long and tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, unable to come to terms over lander Vikram's unsuccessful bid to soft land on the moon. The video of Modi hugging Sivan has gone viral on social media with netizens dubbing it as the hug of over a billion Indians and heaping praises on both. Renowned personalities too could not stop themselves from hailing the prime minister's kind gesture. Modi, in his address at the ISRO centre here, asked the scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".
Trying to Contact Vikram Lander: Sivan | "We've found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon."
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief, K Sivan to ANI:We've found the location of #VikramLander on lunar surface&orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/1MbIL0VQCo— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019
PM Modi's Consolation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked scientists at the ISRO to be courageous and lauded their efforts after the much-anticipated landing of the Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon ran into tense moments. A tensed Sivan also briefed Modi at the command centre, following which the PM gave a pep talk to the scientists and members of the mission.“There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation in proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely,” he said. The PM followed the praise up with a tweet. “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” he said.
Applause Turned to Gloom | Applause soon gave way to worry as top ISRO scientists, including its chief K Sivan, looked glum soon after the subsequent fine braking phase commenced. It was the first indication that all was not well. Scientists led by Sivan went into a huddle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the development. A sombre mood enveloped the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) which quickly led to dejection. An hour after the process began, Sivan made the announcement that communication was lost with the lander, while Modi boosted the morale of the scientists asking them not to lose hope.
What Went Down | ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent. The "terrifying 15 minute" complex landing process, which commenced with a lot of expectation, was going on well till the successful rough braking phase which was marked by rounds of applause. The phase was meant to slow down the velocity of the spacecraft.
Chandrayaan-2 Will Have No Impact on Gaganyaan | The Chandrayaan-2 mission will "absolutely have no impact" on ISRO's ambitious manned mission Gaganyaan, scheduled to be launched in 2022, according to an ISRO official. P G Diwakar, who was earlier scientific secretary at the space agency and is now the Director of Earth Observations Applications and Disaster Management Programme Office at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, said both Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan have different objectives and dimensions. "There will be absolutely no problem at all. It will have no impact. The satellite missions as well as the human space flight mission will go very smoothly without any problem. Each mission is of a different type," he said.
Orbiter Healthy | Pointing out that the orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon, ISRO said, "It shall enrich our understanding of the moons evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments." "The orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far and shall provide high resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global
scientific community," it said, adding that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost 7 years instead of the planned one year. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official had said after the Vikram Lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface.
Orbiter to Function for 7 Years | The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. India's bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.
95% Mission Intact | Even though the fate and the status of Chandrayaan 2 moon lander Vikram is not known, hope is not lost as far as the Rs 978-crore moon mission is concerned, an ISRO official said on Saturday. "Only 5 per cent of the mission has been lost — Vikram, the lander, and Pragyan, the rover. The remaining 95 per cent, that is the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, is orbiting the moon successfully," an official of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who did not want to be identified. With a mission life of one year, the Orbiter can take several pictures of the moon and send it to the ISRO. The Orbiter can also take pictures of the lander to know its status, the space agency official said. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprised three segments — the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).
Lunar Mission Success Ratio 60%: NASA | The success ratio of lunar missions undertaken in the last six decades is 60 percent, according to US space agency NASA's 'Moon Fact Sheet'. Of the 109 lunar missions during the period, 61 were successful and 48 had failed, it stated. “You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together,” NASA also wrote in a tweet.
India's bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan 2 Vikram module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.
"The Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface. All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander," ISRO said in an update.
"Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon's South Pole," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a tweet. Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger told PTI on Saturday that the lessons learnt from India's "bold attempt" to soft land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram module on the lunar surface will help the country during its follow up missions.
The success criteria was defined for each and every phase of the mission and till date 90 to 95 per cent of the mission's objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to Lunar science , notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander, it said.
The successful landing would have made India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, also the first to launch amission to the unexplored south pole of the Moon.
Pointing out that the orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon, ISRO said, "It shall enrich our understanding of the moons evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments."
"The orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far and shall provide high resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community," it said, adding that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost 7 years instead of the planned one year.
The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official had said after the Vikram Lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface.
Stating that Chandrayaan-2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of ISRO, the space agency said it brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.
Since the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement, it said.
This was a unique mission which aimed at studying not just one area of the Moon but all the areas combining the exosphere (outermost layer of the earth's atmosphere), the surface as well as the sub-surface of the moon in a single mission, it added.
