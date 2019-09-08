Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Lander Vikram Located on Moon Surface, Orbiter Beams Back Thermal Image; ISRO Trying to Establish Communication

Foreign Media on Contact Loss With Lander | American magazine 'Wired' said the Chandrayaan-2 programme was India's "most ambitious" space mission yet. The New York Times' lauded India's "engineering prowess and decades of space development". The Washington Post' in its headline "India's first attempt to land on the moon appears to have failed" said the mission had been a source of "immense national pride". American network CNN described it as "India's historic landing on moon's polar surface may have failed". The BBC wrote the mission had made global headlines because it was "so cheap". French daily 'Le Monde' mentioned the success rate of soft landing on the moon, adding, "So far, scientists point out, only 45 per cent of missions aimed at alleviating have been successful".
- Javadekar Reassures Chandrayaan 2 Not Fully Lost
- Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Cameras Spotted Vikram Lander
- Efforts to Establish Link to be Made for 14 Days
- Sivan's Breakdown Sparks Debate
- TN College Contributed to Chandrayaan 2
- ISRO Spirit Like Sportsman Spirit: Modi
- Jitendra Singh Lauds ISRO
- 'Don't Know' of Any Damage to Vikram Lander
- Students Laud ISRO's Efforts
- 'Efforts to establish Link Will Continue': Sivan
- 'Must Have Been a Hard Landing': Sivan
- Political Fraternity Supports ISRO
- Recent Lunar Missions from Around the World
- Twitter Extends Support to ISRO
- Modi, Sivan's Emotional Moment
- Trying to Contact Vikram Lander: Sivan
- PM Modi's Consolation
- Applause Turned to Gloom
Despite the setback yesterday, ISRO says 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander. The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. NASA, too, has lauded Chandrayaan 2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO.
Javadekar Reassures Chandrayaan 2 Not Fully Lost | During an event marking 100 days of the Modi 2.0 government Union minister Prakash Javadekar reassured that the Chandrayaan mission was not entirely futile as the orbiter would continue sending signals.
#NewsAlert - Although #Chandrayaan2 mission lost communication with the control centre at @isro headquarters, the orbiter would, however, continue to send signals to the earth station: @PrakashJavdekar on #100DaysOfModiRajya
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Cameras Spotted Vikram Lander | ISRO chairperson K Sivan said that the Vikram lander, with rover Pragyan is housed inside it, was located by on-board cameras of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. Although communication was lost with the lander at the last minute during the soft-landing on Saturday, the orbiter was still healthy and will carry out its functions for 7 years. ISRO chief said that the lander may have made a hard landing, and sis not know whether it was damaged. Efforts to link with the Vikram lander were underway, he said.
Efforts to Establish Link to be Made for 14 Days | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan said that the agency over the next two weeks would continue to make efforts to re-establish communication with the Chandrayaan-2 Lander, images of which were taken by the orbiter. “Right now the communication is lost, but we are trying to re-establish communication with the lander over the next 14 days,” said Sivan. “The first phases of the power descent were executed properly... it was in the last phase that we lost communication with the lander.”
Even in these times marked by a floundering economy, property prices in India’s top cities such as Delhi and Mumbai are sky-high. Astronomical, some might say. While the resemblance of the crater-pocked topography to some of India’s busiest roads has already been pointed out by creative citizens, a question that arises out of this is what would it take to own a piece of the moon? And is it even possible? Well, there is hope. Or, to be more specific, Dennis M Hope. In 1980, the United States entrepreneur wrote a letter to the United Nations, declaring himself the owner of the moon. The UN did not respond, so Hope and his company, Lunar Embassy, just started selling the land. Click here for full story
K Sivan Speaks to News18. Watch | Speaking to CNN-News18 says 'ISRO has got the first thermal image of moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. Communication yet to be established'.
#BREAKING - @isro chief K Sivan confirms Vikram lander traced. Speaking to CNN-News18 says 'ISRO has got the first thermal image of moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. Communication yet to be established'.
Sivan's Breakdown Sparks Debate | Men don't cry. Or, at least, that's what they say. In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO's most complicated and ambitious mission till date, Chandrayaan-2, failed to go according to plan, much to the dismay and disappointment of the entire country. Later during the day, we got a glimpse of the ISRO chief, K Sivan, shaking hands with Prime Minister Modi, as the latter departed the ISRO headquarters. In a video that has now gone viral, PM Modi can be seen hugging and consoling Sivan who had broken down into tears. However, the video of Sivan crying has sparked another debate. While it broke the hearts of some watching the ISRO chief crying like that, some criticised this display of emotion and said that he should have maintained professional decorum. Click here to read full story
Communication with Vikram lander appears to have lost contact with ground control in the mission. The data is right now being analysed by scientists. As per a timeline released earlier by ISRO, the lander Vikram was to land at 1:53am and the rover Pragyan was scheduled to roll down a ramp at 5:19am. In an extraordinary moment, the rover was to click a photograph of the lander at 5:45am.
TN College Contributed to Chandrayaan 2 | Tamil Nadu's Sona College revealed that its Special Electrical and Electronics Drives Division (SPEED) supplied three products that are its parts, including two vital components that will allow its smooth landing on the moon and collection of soil and rock samples to the Vikram lander. These products are the fuel mixer motors that mix liquid oxygen with fuel, the Doppler mechanism for Vikram module to guide the laser to ensure smooth landing on the moon and the Sona Mechanical Research team-built robotic arm for picking sand and rock samples from the moon, the institution said. "Today is an exceptionally proud day for researchers from Sona College of Technology as years of intense indigenous research effort have contributed, in a small way, to smooth landing of Chandrayan-2. These efforts will go a long way in India's quest to unravel what is on the moon," said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona College of Technology
ISRO Spirit Like Sportsman Spirit: Modi | "At 1:50 am on Sept 7, entire nation was sitting in front of TV, looking at #Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 second, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country&tied the country together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit in Hindustan now," says PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Haryana.
PM Modi: At 1:50 am on Sept 7, entire nation was sitting in front of TV, looking at #Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 second, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country&tied the country together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit in Hindustan now
Jitendra Singh Lauds ISRO | "Brilliant breakthrough by Team #ISRO ," says Minister of State and BJP Jitendra Singh.
Brilliant breakthrough by Team #ISRO
Chairman K Sivan informs "We've found the location of #VikramLander on lunar surface&orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander.But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon."
'Don't Know' of Any Damage to Vikram Lander | Asked if the lander was 'damaged' during the 'hard-landing,' ISRO chief K Sivan said, "That we do not know." The module seems to have made a hard landing, instead of the planned soft landing. The orbiter, which will in operation for seven years, will take pictures of the lunar south pole, where the lander has been located.
Students Laud ISRO's Efforts | For 74 students who spent the wee hours of Saturday morning at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), it was a slumber party of a different kind. Thrilled, excited and exhilarated are just a few adjectives that sum up the time spent at Peenya where they gathered to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2. "Let's learn from our mistakes, because like APJ Abdul Kalam once said. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun," she said. "I would like to tell our brilliant scientists and engineers that we are so proud of every achievement and this setback is just a small glitch. I know for sure that our scientists are the best in the world," Zeeshan Sanjeeb says.
'Efforts to establish Link Will Continue': Sivan | ISRO chief K Sivan said that efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander will continue, despite the fact that the space organisation suspects the lander having made a hard landing. The orbiter, which was reported to be in a healthy condition has taken pictures of the lander and helped locate it on the moon's surface.
'Must Have Been a Hard Landing': Sivan | "It must have been a hard-landing," says ISRO chairman K Sivan on Vikram about module hitting the Lunar surface. He also said that first images of the lander were taken by the Orbiter, which had been healthy despite the fact that communication with the lander was lost.
Pak Minister Taunts India Over Chandrayaan 2 Fail, Roasted
Pak Minister Taunts India Over Chandrayaan 2 Fail, Roasted | Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry shot a series of vile tweets using the hashtag “India Failed” after ISRO lost contact with its Vikram lander. However, Pakistani Twitteratti were not impressed and heavily came down on Chaudhry for fanning "anti-science sentiments". Pakistanis were quick to point out that a setback to Chandrayaan-2 is not something to be mocked and that it was unbecoming of a minister to make such insensitive jokes.
Political Fraternity Supports ISRO | President Ram Nath Kovind said the country is proud of ISRO which, he added, has shown exemplary commitment and courage. Hailing the team of scientists and researchers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sonia Gandhi said the mission has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh quoted a line of a Hindi poetry to state that "those who try never lose". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised ISRO's work as inspiring and said Modi had spoken for all of them. "Confident you will succeed," he said.
Recent Lunar Missions from Around the World | There have been a total of 109 lunar missions from 1958, out of which 61 were successful, says NASA's 'Moon Fact Sheet'. As many as 46 missions involved landing on the lunar surface, including landing of the rover and sample return. Out of these, 21 were successful, while two were partially successful. Sample return means mission that involves collecting and returning samples to earth. The first successful sample return mission was Apollo 12 of the US launched in November 1969. From 1958 to 1979, only the US and the USSR (now Russia) launched Moon missions. In these 21 years, the two countries launched 90 missions. There was a lull in the decade that followed with no lunar missions from 1980-89.
Japan, the European Union, China, India and Israel have been late entrants. The first lunar soft landing and first pictures from the lunar surface came from Luna 9, launched by the USSR in January 1966.
Twitter Extends Support to ISRO | Support poured in for ISRO scientists on Twitter, with messages of encouragement flooding the micro-blogging site, after Chandrayaan-2's moon lander Vikram lost contact with ground stations minutes before touchdown early Saturday morning.Most users tweeted a video clip in which the prime minister is seen consoling an emotional Sivan, a gesture hailed by Twitterati, who, using the hashtag Chandrayaan2, said may have lost connection with Vikram, but hope remains for future missions. The hashtag Chandrayaan2 was trending ahead of the landing of the Vikram module, however, over 87,000 tweets were being sent after the news broke out.
Chandrayaan-2 was a "highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions", ISRO said in a tweet on Saturday, after it lost contact with lander Vikram.
#Chandrayaan2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of #ISRO to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.
For more updates please visit https://t.co/4vIrztVnng
Modi, Sivan's Emotional Moment | After a pep talk to scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a long and tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, unable to come to terms over lander Vikram's unsuccessful bid to soft land on the moon. The video of Modi hugging Sivan has gone viral on social media with netizens dubbing it as the hug of over a billion Indians and heaping praises on both. Renowned personalities too could not stop themselves from hailing the prime minister's kind gesture. Modi, in his address at the ISRO centre here, asked the scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".
Trying to Contact Vikram Lander: Sivan | "We've found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon."
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief, K Sivan to ANI:We've found the location of #VikramLander on lunar surface&orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon. #Chandrayaan2
PM Modi's Consolation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked scientists at the ISRO to be courageous and lauded their efforts after the much-anticipated landing of the Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon ran into tense moments. A tensed Sivan also briefed Modi at the command centre, following which the PM gave a pep talk to the scientists and members of the mission.“There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation in proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely,” he said. The PM followed the praise up with a tweet. “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” he said.
Applause Turned to Gloom | Applause soon gave way to worry as top ISRO scientists, including its chief K Sivan, looked glum soon after the subsequent fine braking phase commenced. It was the first indication that all was not well. Scientists led by Sivan went into a huddle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the development. A sombre mood enveloped the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) which quickly led to dejection. An hour after the process began, Sivan made the announcement that communication was lost with the lander, while Modi boosted the morale of the scientists asking them not to lose hope.
India's bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan 2 Vikram module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.
"The Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface. All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander," ISRO said in an update.
"Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon's South Pole," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a tweet. Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger told PTI on Saturday that the lessons learnt from India's "bold attempt" to soft land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram module on the lunar surface will help the country during its follow up missions.
The success criteria was defined for each and every phase of the mission and till date 90 to 95 per cent of the mission's objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science , notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander, it said. The successful landing would have made India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, also the first to launch amission to the unexplored south pole of the Moon.
Pointing out that the orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon, ISRO said, "It shall enrich our understanding of the moons evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments."
"The orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far and shall provide high resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community," it said, adding that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost 7 years instead of the planned one year.
The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official had said after the Vikram Lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface.
Stating that Chandrayaan 2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of ISRO, the space agency said it brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.
Since the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement, it said.
This was a unique mission which aimed at studying not just one area of the Moon but all the areas combining the exosphere (outermost layer of the earth's atmosphere), the surface as well as the sub-surface of the moon in a single mission, it added.
