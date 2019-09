Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: Lander Vikram Located on Moon Surface, Orbiter Beams Back Thermal Image; ISRO Trying to Establish Communication

PM Modi's Consolation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked scientists at the ISRO to be courageous and lauded their efforts after the much-anticipated landing of the Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon ran into tense moments. A tensed Sivan also briefed Modi at the command centre, following which the PM gave a pep talk to the scientists and members of the mission.“There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation in proud of you. Hope for the best. I congratulate you. You all have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely,” he said. The PM followed the praise up with a tweet. “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!” he said.

Recent Lunar Missions from Around the World | There have been a total of 109 lunar missions from 1958, out of which 61 were successful, says NASA's 'Moon Fact Sheet'. As many as 46 missions involved landing on the lunar surface, including landing of the rover and sample return. Out of these, 21 were successful, while two were partially successful. Sample return means mission that involves collecting and returning samples to earth. The first successful sample return mission was Apollo 12 of the US launched in November 1969. From 1958 to 1979, only the US and the USSR (now Russia) launched Moon missions. In these 21 years, the two countries launched 90 missions. There was a lull in the decade that followed with no lunar missions from 1980-89. Japan, the European Union, China, India and Israel have been late entrants. The first lunar soft landing and first pictures from the lunar surface came from Luna 9, launched by the USSR in January 1966.

Sivan's Breakdown Sparks Debate | Men don't cry. Or, at least, that's what they say. In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO's most complicated and ambitious mission till date, Chandrayaan-2, failed to go according to plan, much to the dismay and disappointment of the entire country. Later during the day, we got a glimpse of the ISRO chief, K Sivan, shaking hands with Prime Minister Modi, as the latter departed the ISRO headquarters. In a video that has now gone viral, PM Modi can be seen hugging and consoling Sivan who had broken down into tears. However, the video of Sivan crying has sparked another debate. While it broke the hearts of some watching the ISRO chief crying like that, some criticised this display of emotion and said that he should have maintained professional decorum. Click here to read full story

Chandrayaan 2 Live Updates: Chandrayaan 2 orbiter has located the lander Vikram on the lunar surface and beamed its first picture back to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space agency’s chief K Sivan told CNN-News18, a day after the lander dealt a blow to the moon mission and went incommunicado while attempting soft landing on the moon. Sivan, however, said communication is yet to be established. “We have found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface and the orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact,” Sivan said. He added that it must have been a hard-landing, but it was not yet clear if the Vikram module was damaged.Despite the setback yesterday, ISRO says 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander. The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. NASA, too, has lauded Chandrayaan 2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO.

India's bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan 2 Vikram module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent."The Vikram Lander followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the surface. All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander," ISRO said in an update."Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon's South Pole," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a tweet. Former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger told PTI on Saturday that the lessons learnt from India's "bold attempt" to soft land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram module on the lunar surface will help the country during its follow up missions.The success criteria was defined for each and every phase of the mission and till date 90 to 95 per cent of the mission's objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science , notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander, it said. The successful landing would have made India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, also the first to launch amission to the unexplored south pole of the Moon.Pointing out that the orbiter has already been placed in its intended orbit around the Moon, ISRO said, "It shall enrich our understanding of the moons evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments.""The orbiter camera is the highest resolution camera (0.3m) in any lunar mission so far and shall provide high resolution images which will be immensely useful to the global scientific community," it said, adding that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost 7 years instead of the planned one year.The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official had said after the Vikram Lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface.Stating that Chandrayaan 2 mission was a highly complex mission, which represented a significant technological leap compared to the previous missions of ISRO, the space agency said it brought together an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the unexplored south pole of the Moon.Since the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 22, not only India but the whole world watched its progress from one phase to the next with great expectations and excitement, it said.This was a unique mission which aimed at studying not just one area of the Moon but all the areas combining the exosphere (outermost layer of the earth's atmosphere), the surface as well as the sub-surface of the moon in a single mission, it added.