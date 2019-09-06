Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Photos from ISRO Command Centre Show Edge-of-Seat Excitement for Moon Date

Sep 6, 2019 10:09 pm (IST)

Ahead of the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 2 today, here are some of the reasons why India's moon mission is important for future lunar and space exploration. South Pole

The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2, or Moon Chariot 2, is due to land in the lunar South Pole region, a region the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says is "completely unexplored". The lunar rover that will emerge from the spaceship will help scientists understand better the origin and evolution of the Moon through studying the area's topography and minerals.