Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Photos from ISRO Command Centre Show Edge-of-Seat Excitement for Moon Date

Who is Chandrayaan 2 Director Ritu Karidhal? Senior scientist Ritu Karidhal, along with Vanitha M, is helming the moon mission. Karidhal played a key role in realising the Mars Orbiter Mission, which created history by being the first mission to reach Mars in its first attempt. Karidhal, who joined ISRO in November 1997, has worked for several prestigious missions of the space agency and has also been in the position of Director of Operations for many missions.
The lunar rover named Pragyan that will emerge from the spaceship will help scientists understand better the origin and evolution of the Moon through studying the area's topography and minerals. The area also has craters that are "cold traps", and which would contain a record of the early solar system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru where he will watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface.
Watch Chandrayaan 2 landing on Nat Geo with NASA Astronaut | National Geographic on Tuesday announced that it is all set to take its viewers on a once in a lifetime expedition to witness a historic event in the country's space endeavours, the Chandrayaan-2 landing on September 7 at 1.30 a.m.-2.30 a.m. The TV channel is bringing in NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger in an exclusive live show where he will share his experiences in space.
PM Urges People to Watch Chandrayaan-2 Descent, Share Photos | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon surface and share their photos on the social media. "I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too," Modi Tweeted. The Prime Minister will be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface.
PM to watch Chandrayaan 2 Final Descent with Students at ISRO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface. Officials said Modi will witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar south pole from Satellite Control Centre (SCC), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). He will also interact with the winners of the 'space quiz', which was conducted for students between classes 8 and 10 to coincide with the event.
Chandrayaan 2 Project Director's Classmates Plan Felicitation | The classmates of M. Vanitha, Project Director of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, are planning to hold a felicitation function here sometime this year to honour her. "We would like to hold a small felicitation function to honour Vanitha. We are all proud of her. She is a reserved person and I hope she agrees to our proposal," Jawahar Sabapathy, Director, CSG International, told IANS. He said the felicitation function is planned sometime in October. Vanitha is the first female Project Director of India's inter-planetary mission. She passed out of the College of Engineering, Guindy here.
Special Prayers Held for Vikram's Successful Landing | Seeking the Moon God Chandran's blessings for the successful landing of India's moon lander Vikram, special prayers were held at the Chandranaar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, said a temple official. "We had a special 'abhishekam' and 'archana' today (Friday) evening, seeking the divine blessings of Chandran," said V. Kannan, Manager at the Sri Kailasanathan Temple or the Chandranaar Temple. A special pooja was also organised for the success of Chandrayaan 1 before the rocket lifted off in 2008, he said.
Chandrayaan 2 to Benefit Mankind Across Globe, Says Former NASA Astronaut | Former astronaut Jerry Linenger, who spent five months inside the space station Mir, says Indias contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unravelling some great discoveries. "India's contribution towards space exploration over the years has been instrumental in unravelling discoveries beyond Earth. Chandrayaan 2 is a breakthrough mission that will enable us understand the presence of water on the moon," Linenger said.
How Did Chandrayaan 1 Pave Way for Chandrayaan 2? ISRO that had hit a milestone with the success of Chandrayaan 1 is all set to make history yet again with the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission. If successful, it will make India only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to performs a 'soft' landing on the Moon and put a rover on the lunar surface. Notably, China successfully landed a rover on the lunar surface in January this year. The Rs 1000-crore mission is set to carry an orbiter, a lander named ‘Vikram’ and a moon rover christened ‘Pragyan.' Here is how Chandrayaan 1 paved way for Chandrayaan 2.
PM Modi Arrives in Bengaluru to Witness Historic Moon Landing at ISRO Command Centre | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday night to witness the historic landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in the early hours of Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter said that Modi was welcomed by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers DV Sadanand Gowda and Pralhad Joshi, as well as ministers of the Karnataka Cabinet and other officials. Read the full story here.
As India's first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on early on Saturday, Tamil Nadu's Sona College revealed its Special Electrical and Electronics Drives Division (SPEED) supplied three products that are its parts, including two vital components that will allow its smooth landing on the moon and collection of soil and rock samples. Read the full story here.
Why is Chandrayaan 2 Lander Named Vikram? | The country is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of scientist and innovator Dr Vikram A Sarabhai. Considered to be the father of India's space program, Dr Sarabhai's centenary comes just weeks after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon. Dr Vikram A Sarabhai started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian satellite. As a result, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome. Click here to find out why Why ISRO named chandrayaan 2 lander 'Vikram'.
Which Countries Other Than India have Landed on Moon? With Chandrayaan 2 likely to land on the Moon near the South Pole in a few hours, click here to find other nations that have sent missions to the moon.
Why is ISRO Aiming for the South Pole? India launched the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission into space on Monday to perform a soft landing of a rover on the moon, the country's most ambitious mission yet to cement its position as a leading low-cost space power. The Rs 10 billion ($146 million) mission, if successful, will enable India to carry out studies on the presence of water on the south pole of the moon. Only the United States, Russia and China have been on the moon. Here is why ISRO is aiming for the virgin south pole of the Moon
ISRO has tweeted a video explaining the functions and components of Pragyan rover. Once the lander touches down on the Moon's surface, the ramp would be lowered, which is when rover Pragyan will come down from it. Pragyan rover will come down and it will begin its journey of moving around the Moon's South Pole area. It will carry out various experiments during the 14 days of its existence.
If Successful, Chandrayaan 2 Could Herald the Start of Cheaper Space Missions | The Chandrayaan-2 mission stands out because of its low cost, with some $140 million spent on preparations -- a much smaller price tag compared with similar missions by other countries. The spacecraft also carries an orbiter, lander and a rover, all almost entirely designed and made in India. The US, which recently marked the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong becoming the first human on the Moon, spent the equivalent of more than $100 billion on its Apollo missions. Chandrayaan-2, if successful, could herald the start of cheaper missions, at a time when private industry is entering the space race and striving to make exploration cheaper -- and more profitable.
How Moon's South Pole Can Serve as a Pit Stop for Journey to Mars | Reaching Mars -- which lies an average of 225 million kilometres (140 million miles) from Earth -- is hugely challenging. The Moon is a relatively near 380,000 kilometres from Earth. As such, scientists say the lunar South Pole, if as believed it has an abundance of water, will serve as a pitstop as well as a testing ground for technologies to be used to journey to Mars. "Flying to Mars isn't an easy task. You need to learn about technology, you need to test technologies and you need to do it on the Moon. You need to have a testbed somewhere," Weiss says.
Why Chandrayaan 2 Landing Can be the Next Giant Leap Towards Humans Exploring Mars | The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972 when the US Apollo 17 mission took Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans - and five mice Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum, and Phooey -- there and back. According to Chandrayaan-1's director Mylswamy Annadurai, the new Indian mission could be a "precursor for future manned missions". This could be the first step towards exploring Mars, with reaching and colonising the Red Planet viewed by government and private interests as the next challenge. The US space agency NASA said last year it believes it can put humans on the Red Planet within 25 years. Billionaire Elon Musk wants to get people there too.
Why Chandrayaan 2 Landing is Important for Lunar Colonisation | India's first lunar mission in 2008 -- Chandrayaan-1 -- did not land on the Moon, but using radar detected ice in the frigid shadows of craters at the lunar poles. Scientists believe that large amounts of water are in the South Pole, and Chandrayaan 2 will explore further how much there might be. This is important because it could determine whether having people live on the Moon is feasible, said Mathieu Weiss, a representative in India for France's space agency CNES. "If any future (human) settlements will happen on the Moon, it will be in that area, because it is the only area where the temperature is constant as it's a shadowed area," Weiss said.
Ahead of the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 2 today, here are some of the reasons why India's moon mission is important for future lunar and space exploration. South Pole
The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2, or Moon Chariot 2, is due to land in the lunar South Pole region, a region the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says is "completely unexplored". The lunar rover that will emerge from the spaceship will help scientists understand better the origin and evolution of the Moon through studying the area's topography and minerals.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is excited to witness the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on moon.
Upon arriving in Bengaluru for the landing of Chandrayaan-2, PM Modi was welcomed by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon and share their pictures on Twitter.
Meet the Director of Chandrayaan-2 Mission | When four-year-old Ritu Karidhal imagined the moon walking with her wherever she went in her hometown Lucknow, she must not have dreamt of a day when she would lead ISRO’s second mission to the moon — Chandrayaan 2. “Chandrayaan-2’s unmanned landing will provide a technology which can eventually help explore habitation on another planet. It is the first step towards that,” Karidhal was quoted in the book ‘Those Magnificent Women and their flying machines, Isro’s mission to Mars’. Click here to read more about the director of Chandrayaan-2.
Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the moon, is a three-component mission, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degree south of the moon.
Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on lunar surface. The rover can travel up to half a km leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days.
The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.
Chandrayaan had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The spacecraft used in the mission comprises an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan almost entirely designed and made in India. The orbiter has a mission life of a year and will take images of the lunar surface.
About $140 million was spent on preparations for the probe's mission -- a much smaller price tag compared to similar operations by other countries. It was launched on India's most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, nicknamed by the media as Baahubali. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch.
Chandrayaan 1 orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that landing on the lunar surface involves a lot of technical complexities — an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes." India plans to send humans into space by 2022. The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972 when the US Apollo 17 mission took Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans - and five mice Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum, and Phooey -- there and back.
According to Chandrayaan 1 director Mylswamy Annadurai, the new Indian mission could be a "precursor for future manned missions". This could be the first step towards exploring Mars, with reaching and colonising the Red Planet viewed by government and private interests as the next challenge. The US space agency NASA said last year it believes it can put humans on the Red Planet within 25 years. Billionaire Elon Musk wants to get people there too.
