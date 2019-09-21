No Contact with Chandrayaan-2 Lander Yet, Focus Now on Another Moon Mission: ISRO Chief
K Sivan also said Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing well and performing scheduled science experiments and ISRO is focusing on another moon mission by 2020.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Bhubaneswar: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98% of its objectives even as scientists are working hard to establish contact with lander 'Vikram'.
Sivan also said Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing well and performing scheduled science experiments.
"Why we are saying Chandrayaan-2 achieved 98% success is because of two objectives — one is science and the other technology demonstration. In case of technology demonstration, the success percentage was almost full," he told reporters at the airport here before heading to IIT-Bhubaneswar to attend its eighth convocation ceremony.
Sivan said ISRO is focusing on another moon mission by 2020.
"Discussion is on about the future plan... nothing is finalised. Our priority is on an unmanned mission by next year. First, we have to understand what exactly happened to the lander," he said.
He said a national-level committee comprising academicians and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of the communication loss with 'Vikram'. "We have not been able to establish communication with the lander yet. As soon as we receive any data, necessary steps will be taken," Sivan said
Noting that the orbiter was initially planned for a year, the ISRO chief said there is every possibility that it will last for another seven-and-a-half years
"Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. There are eight instruments in the orbiter and each instrument is doing exactly what it is meant to do," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year