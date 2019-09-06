Take the pledge to vote

Chandrayaan-2 Mission has Three Key Components from Tamil Nadu College

Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman said that today is an exceptionally proud day for researchers from Sona College of Technology as years of intense indigenous research effort have contributed, in a small way, to smooth landing of Chandrayan-2.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
New Delhi: As India's first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on early on Saturday, Tamil Nadu's Sona College revealed its Special Electrical and Electronics Drives Division (SPEED) supplied three products that are its parts, including two vital components that will allow its smooth landing on the moon and collection of soil and rock samples.

These products are the fuel mixer motors that mix liquid oxygen with fuel, the Doppler mechanism for Vikram module to guide the laser to ensure smooth landing on the moon and the Sona Mechanical Research team-built robotic arm for picking sand and rock samples from the moon, the Salem-based institution said.

"Today is an exceptionally proud day for researchers from Sona College of Technology as years of intense indigenous research effort have contributed, in a small way, to smooth landing of Chandrayan-2. These efforts will go a long way in India's quest to unravel what is on the moon," said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona College of Technology.

This is not the first time that the institute has supplied the components to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The pioneering research and development efforts of researchers at Sona College's SPEED Division have led to the institute supplying the Indian space agency with special-purpose BLDC (brushless DC) motors for satellites and rockets as well as lunar robot for many earlier space missions.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has recognised Sona as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO).​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
