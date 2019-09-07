Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE: Tense Faces at Command Centre as ISRO Awaits Signal from Lander Vikram

Event Highlights
- ISRO Headquarters Awaits for Signal from Lander
- Vikram Lander Begins Descent Towards Moon
- Where to Watch Chandrayaan 2 Live Stream?
- PM Modi Arrives at ISRO Centre
- Visuals from ISRO Centre in Bengaluru
- Live Telecast of Chandrayaan 2 Landing
- Preparation Underway for Gaganyaan
- Timing of First Data by Pragyan Rover
- Why is Chandrayaan 2 Landing so Important?
- Meet the Director of Chandrayaan 2
As per a timeline released earlier by ISRO, the lander Vikram was to land at 1:53am and the rover Pragyan was scheduled to roll down a ramp at 5:19am. In an extraordinary moment, the rover was to click a photograph of the lander at 5:45am.
Rough breaking of Vikram lander begins to slowdown the velocity. If everything goes well, Chandrayaan 2 will touch the surface of moon in less than 15 minutes.
Powered descent - Rough Braking of #VikramLander begins.#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is rooting for team India!
Rooting for team India. Good luck, India! #Chandrayaan2 https://t.co/iWWSqPs4nz— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 6, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Landing Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO Live Telecast of Moon Mission | ISRO has begun live streaming of the Chandrayaan 2’s final descent to land on the moon with the lander Vikram set to touch down at 1:53am. The historic moment is also being telecast live across 100+ countries, and many TV channels have taken the initiative to live stream the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the selected school children, will see the historic landing live from the space agency ISRO's control room. Read the full story here.
'Butterflies in Stomach': Will Wait for Great Moment, Says ISRO Chief as Chandrayaan 2 Eyes Moon Landing | It's a long day of anticipation for K Sivan as the ISRO chief waits — like many others — with bated breath for Chandrayaan-2, India's ambitious lunar mission, to land on the moon in the early hours of Saturday. Speaking to CNN-News18, Sivan said: "Yes I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm sitting at 'conversion desk' looking at preparations. We will wait for the great moment. PM Narendra Modi will be watching and it will be a big morale boost." Read the full story here.
Visuals from ISRO Centre in Bengaluru | Scientists gear up for the soft landing of Vikram lander on the South Pole region of the moon. 60 students from across the country, who were selected through the ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing along with PM Modi, also present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru.
Watch Live: Visuals from Bengaluru as Chandrayaan 2 is set to begin its final descent towards moon.
#WATCH live from Karnataka: Visuals from ISRO as lander Vikram is set to begin its final descent on the South Pole of the moon. https://t.co/wFib0ITDzh— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019
Vikram lander will begin its descent in 20 minutes. Watch it live here.
We are now live on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Join us as #VikramLander begins it descent in 20 minutes.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/cshcq11m3z— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019
Watch Live: Watch Chandrayaan 2's Soft Landing on Moon here.
Watch Live : Landing of Chandrayaan2 on Lunar Surface https://t.co/zooxv9IBe2— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019
Bengaluru Over the Moon as India Braces for Chandrayaan 2 Soft-Landing | Excitement is building up in Bengaluru, as India's moon lander eVikram braces for a slow descent and soft-landing near the moon's south pole in the wee hours of Saturday, followed by the rollout of its rover ePragyan for a stroll after dawn.
After Chandrayaan 2, Gaganyaan is set to be India's next moon mission where India will send an astronaut to Moon. Indian Air Force Tweeted the latest update on India's next moon mission.
#MissionGaganyaan -IAF completed Level-1 of Indian Astronaut selection at Institute of Aerospace Medicine. Selected Test Pilots underwent extensive physical exercise tests, lab investigations, radiological tests, clinical tests & evaluation on various facets of their psychology. pic.twitter.com/O3QYWJYlQd— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 6, 2019
Celebrity Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson welcomes India to the community of Moon-faring nations.
Dear India, Welcome to the community of Moon-faring nations — just hours away from the arrival of your Vikram lander & Pragyan rover near the Lunar South Pole.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 6, 2019
Follow the progress on India’s English news channel:https://t.co/iZs1Dx94HM pic.twitter.com/Uv9tE3cVUp
2 Kerala Students Among Dozens Selected to Watch Moon Landing | Two students from Kerala are among dozens of students from across the country selected by ISRO through an online quiz to watch the final descent of the lander Vikram as it happens from the space agency's Telemetry tracking and command network at Bengaluru. Shivani S Prabhu is a Class 10 student of Holy Angels' ISC School at nearby Nanthancode was selected along with Ahmed Thanveer, a Class 9 student of Army Public School, Kannur, to witness India's historic moment along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
When will We Get the First Data from the Pragyan Rover? Even as the rover rolls out on to the surface, its external camera will be active, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan says. The scientific data, however, will only come through about 5.8 hours after the landing, he added. The six-wheel rover, Pragyan, has two instruments onboard that will help it in conducting its tests. Its main objective is to find out if water-ice exists permanently in the shadowed part of the moon.
Why is Chandrayaan 2 Landing so Important for India and the Rest of the World? "We are going to land at a place for the first time on the south pole and NASA has already announced the project of a having human habitat type of thing on the south pole. So this will be giving input on a program which is concerning humanity in a major way," he added. Sivan has said that the around $140 million Chandrayaan-2 mission was the nation's most prestigious to date, in part because of the technical complexities of landing on the lunar surface — an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes."
What is the Success Rate of Chandrayaan 2 Landing? The success rate of landing on the moon is only 37%, ISRO chairman Dr. K. Sivan said in a news conference. When the semi-autonomous lander uses artificial intelligence to land on its own, after matching the landing spot with pre-loaded images of the region, "it'll be a mix of feeling, of happiness and tension and more anxiety," Sivan said, likening it to a "bridegroom separated from the parents' house."
Muthayya Vanitha: ISRO’s Rocket Woman Who Shattered the Glass Ceiling and Aimed for the Moon | As Chandrayaan-2 left the surface of the earth and blasted its way into space, the responsibility of managing the mammoth operation switched hands. Mission director, Ritu Karidhal assumed the control of navigating the rover towards the Moon, while project director Muthayya Vanitha heaved a sigh of relief. India’s second inter-planetary mission was made possible by a group of ace women scientists and leading them by example of sheer dedication and perseverance was Vanitha. Read the full story here.
ISRO command centre
The Vikram lander of the spacecraft is due to touchdown in the lunar South Pole region, which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says is "completely unexplored". With the feat, India will become only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to land a spacecraft on the Moon.
The lunar rover named Pragyan that will emerge from the spaceship will help scientists understand better the origin and evolution of the Moon through studying the area's topography and minerals. The area also has craters that are "cold traps", and which would contain a record of the early solar system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru where he will watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface.
Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the moon, is a three-component mission, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degree south of the moon.
Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on lunar surface. The rover can travel up to half a km leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days.
The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.
Chandrayaan had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The spacecraft used in the mission comprises an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan almost entirely designed and made in India. The orbiter has a mission life of a year and will take images of the lunar surface.
About $140 million was spent on preparations for the probe's mission -- a much smaller price tag compared to similar operations by other countries. It was launched on India's most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, nicknamed by the media as Baahubali. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch.
Chandrayaan 1 orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that landing on the lunar surface involves a lot of technical complexities — an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes." India plans to send humans into space by 2022. The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972 when the US Apollo 17 mission took Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans - and five mice Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum, and Phooey -- there and back.
According to Chandrayaan 1 director Mylswamy Annadurai, the new Indian mission could be a "precursor for future manned missions". This could be the first step towards exploring Mars, with reaching and colonising the Red Planet viewed by government and private interests as the next challenge. The US space agency NASA said last year it believes it can put humans on the Red Planet within 25 years. Billionaire Elon Musk wants to get people there too.
