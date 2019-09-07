Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE: Tense Faces at Command Centre as ISRO Awaits Signal from Lander Vikram

Sep 7, 2019 12:18 am (IST)

Why is Chandrayaan 2 Landing so Important for India and the Rest of the World? "We are going to land at a place for the first time on the south pole and NASA has already announced the project of a having human habitat type of thing on the south pole. So this will be giving input on a program which is concerning humanity in a major way," he added. Sivan has said that the around $140 million Chandrayaan-2 mission was the nation's most prestigious to date, in part because of the technical complexities of landing on the lunar surface — an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes."