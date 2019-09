Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE: Tense Faces at Command Centre as ISRO Awaits Signal from Lander Vikram

The Vikram lander of the spacecraft is due to touchdown in the lunar South Pole region, which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says is "completely unexplored". With the feat, India will become only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to land a spacecraft on the Moon.The lunar rover named Pragyan that will emerge from the spaceship will help scientists understand better the origin and evolution of the Moon through studying the area's topography and minerals. The area also has craters that are "cold traps", and which would contain a record of the early solar system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru where he will watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon's surface. Chandrayaan 2 , India’s second mission to the moon, is a three-component mission, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The lander 'Vikram', named after father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, carrying the rover 'Pragyan', will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degree south of the moon.Then the 27-kg 'Pragyan' meaning 'wisdom' in Sanskrit and a six-wheeled robotic vehicle, will set out on its job of collecting information on lunar surface. The rover can travel up to half a km leveraging solar energy and both Pragyan and Vikram have a mission life of one lunar day, which approximately equals 14 Earth days.The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.Chandrayaan had lifted off from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The spacecraft used in the mission comprises an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan almost entirely designed and made in India. The orbiter has a mission life of a year and will take images of the lunar surface.About $140 million was spent on preparations for the probe's mission -- a much smaller price tag compared to similar operations by other countries. It was launched on India's most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, nicknamed by the media as Baahubali. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch.Chandrayaan 1 orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. ISRO chairman K Sivan has said that landing on the lunar surface involves a lot of technical complexities — an event he described as "15 terrifying minutes." India plans to send humans into space by 2022. The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972 when the US Apollo 17 mission took Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ronald Evans - and five mice Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum, and Phooey -- there and back.According to Chandrayaan 1 director Mylswamy Annadurai, the new Indian mission could be a "precursor for future manned missions". This could be the first step towards exploring Mars, with reaching and colonising the Red Planet viewed by government and private interests as the next challenge. The US space agency NASA said last year it believes it can put humans on the Red Planet within 25 years. Billionaire Elon Musk wants to get people there too.