'Excited' PM Modi Asks Twitterati to Share Pics Watching Moon Landing, Promises to Re-tweet

New Delhi: As India awaits a historic soft landing of its mission Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his excitement to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme and urged people across the country to watch India's space feat.

"The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," an enthusiastic prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness live the space feat, where he will be joined by about 60-70 high school students from across the country.

"The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!"

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar south pole.

"I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan - 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said.

The prime minister appealed to the people to witness the historic moment and said, "I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too."

'Vikram' with rover 'Pragyaan' housed inside is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7, followed by its touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. The lander is now in an orbit that would be about 35 km from the lunar surface at its nearest point from where it will begin its final descent.

ISRO has said Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander and rover in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 south.

