Chandrayaan-2 Steps Closer to Moon as ISRO Further Raises its Orbit Around Earth
The 15-minute manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 am using the spacecraft's on-board propulsion system.
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has successfully raised its orbit around the Earth for the second time early on Friday, taking the spacecraft one step closer to the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
The 15-minute manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 am using the spacecraft's on-board propulsion system, the space agency said in a statement.
With this effort, the spacecraft was pushed to an orbit of 251 X 54,829 kilometres, it said.
ISRO announced that all the parameters of the spacecraft were normal.
The third orbit raising manoeuvre will be performed on July 29, according to the space agency.
The ambitious project of sending a spacecraft with a moonlander and a rover was launched on July 22.
The ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the Moon where no country has gone so far.
The first "Earth-bound manoeuvre" took place on Wednesday. Friday's was the second of the four operations planned before the spacecraft shoots off towards the Moon on August 14.
If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the Moon.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know