Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chandrayaan-2 Steps Closer to Moon as ISRO Further Raises its Orbit Around Earth

The 15-minute manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 am using the spacecraft's on-board propulsion system.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan-2 Steps Closer to Moon as ISRO Further Raises its Orbit Around Earth
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has successfully raised its orbit around the Earth for the second time early on Friday, taking the spacecraft one step closer to the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The 15-minute manoeuvre was carried out at 1.08 am using the spacecraft's on-board propulsion system, the space agency said in a statement.

With this effort, the spacecraft was pushed to an orbit of 251 X 54,829 kilometres, it said.

ISRO announced that all the parameters of the spacecraft were normal.

The third orbit raising manoeuvre will be performed on July 29, according to the space agency.

The ambitious project of sending a spacecraft with a moonlander and a rover was launched on July 22.

The ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the Moon where no country has gone so far.

The first "Earth-bound manoeuvre" took place on Wednesday. Friday's was the second of the four operations planned before the spacecraft shoots off towards the Moon on August 14.

If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the Moon.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram