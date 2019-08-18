Chandrayaan-2 Will Land on Lunar South Polar Region on September 7, Says ISRO

New Delhi: India’s indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, is on course to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday.

“Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I’m doing, stay tuned,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of ISRO.

The spacecraft will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. It consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as “composite body”.

On August 14, Chandrayaan-2 had successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT) after its orbit was raised further, the Indian space agency said .

The final orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 was successfully carried out at 2.21 a.m. by firing the spacecraft's motors for 1,203 seconds. "With this, Chandrayaan-2 entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory. Earlier, the spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times during July 23 to August 06, 2019," ISRO said.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.

