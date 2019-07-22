Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chandrayaan-2 Will Keep September 6 Date With Moon. Its Journey Explained in 5 Simple Steps

The Rs 978-crore Chandrayan 2 will take 48 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chandrayaan-2 Will Keep September 6 Date With Moon. Its Journey Explained in 5 Simple Steps
The picture of Chandrayaan-2 tweeted by ISRO.
Loading...

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a billion dreams into space on Monday with the lift-off of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe. The mission, launched onboard the heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII, nicknamed Baahubali, will land a rover near the unexplored lunar southern pole.

The three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg comprises an orbiter, the lander and the rover. The Rs 978-crore Chandrayan 2 will take 48 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.

The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving clues on Lunar interior.

Here’s a look at Chandrayaan 2’s step-by-step journey after blast-off:

- About 16 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV MkIII will inject Chandrayan-2 into 170 x 40400 km Earth orbit. From then onwards, the mission will witness a series of manoeuvres by scientists to carry out different phases of the mission.

- For the first 17 days from lift-off, the spacecraft will be in Earth-bound phase before its orbit is finally raised to over 1.05 lakh km.

- After that, it will be nudged into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory taking it to the proximity of Moon in the next two days.

- Then gradually over the next few days it will be brought to 100 X 100 km circular orbit when the lander will separate.

- After another few days of orbiting, it will make a soft landing at a chosen place on Lunar surface.

With Chandrayaan-2, in which home grown technology is deployed, scientists aim to expand India's footprint in space, shed light on unexplored section of Moon -- the South Pole region, enhance knowledge about space, stimulate advancement of technology and promote global alliances.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram