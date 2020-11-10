Chandrika Roy (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Chandrika Rai is a former Bihar minister and is contesting elections from Parsa in Saran district. He has been MLA for six times and he is the son of Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state. Chandrika Rai won the Parsa seat five times between 1985 and the February 2005 polls, which yielded a fractured verdict. Rai made an entry into politics in 1985 from Parsa constituency. He was once a confidante of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and later became his relative through a matrimonial alliance between Tej Pratap and Rai’s daughter Aishwarya. He joined Janata Dal (United) this year and has been actively campaigning for Nitish Kumar and taken potshots at Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Rai also contested the Lok Sabha election from Saran in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Though Rai has been an MLA in the seat for six term, still this election will be crucial for Rai as RJD holds over the Yadav community in the region and he would be contesting the election on JD(U) ticket.

Chandrika Roy is a JDU candidate from Parsa constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA. Chandrika Roy's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 62 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 11.2 crore which includes Rs 2.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs 9.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.7 crore of which Rs 1.1 crore is self income. Chandrika Roy's has total liabilities of Rs 70.4 lakh.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Parsa are: Dharamveer Kumar (NCP), Dr. Ramanuj Prasad (RJD), Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP), Harishankar Kumar (RLSP), Anil Kumar Singh (SJDD), Asha Kumari (PP), Rajeev Ranjan (IND), Suvodh Kumar (SYVP), Amod Gop (IND), Chandan Lal (IND), Pinki Kumari Prasad (IND), Baijnath Ram (IND), Ramesh Kumar (IND), Suman Kumar (IND), Hem Narayan Singh (IND)

