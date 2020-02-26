Change 'Hostile Approach' Towards Opposition: Jammu & Kashmir Congress to Centre, UT Admin

Jammu: The Congress on Wednesday said the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration must change their "hostile approach" towards opposition to create a conducive political atmosphere in the Union territory.

It also expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony, a spokesperson said after a meeting of the party unit chaired by J&K Congress president G A Mir here.

"The meeting lashed out at the hostile approach towards opposition by the people at the helm of affairs and sought immediate review of the present approach on political and security environment to create a conducive atmosphere for routine political activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

He alleged that "The Centre and UT administration is not taking any positive step to facilitate a conducive political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir." The meeting was attended by senior party leaders of the J-K Congress, the spokesperson added.

During the meeting, party leaders also alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has "failed" to respond positively to the demands and problems of the common people, he said.

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over lack of employment opportunities for the youth in the Union territory and the "inadequate compensation" given to the paddy farmers of the border belt of Jammu region who suffered crop loss, the spokesperson added.

The leaders also discussed about the programmes to reach out to the party cadres and people in the coming days in order to highlight the problems and issues of different sections of society.

