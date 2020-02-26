Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Change 'Hostile Approach' Towards Opposition: Jammu & Kashmir Congress to Centre, UT Admin

The leaders also discussed about the programmes to reach out to the party cadres and people in the coming days in order to highlight the problems and issues of different sections of society.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Change 'Hostile Approach' Towards Opposition: Jammu & Kashmir Congress to Centre, UT Admin
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: The Congress on Wednesday said the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration must change their "hostile approach" towards opposition to create a conducive political atmosphere in the Union territory.

It also expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony, a spokesperson said after a meeting of the party unit chaired by J&K Congress president G A Mir here.

"The meeting lashed out at the hostile approach towards opposition by the people at the helm of affairs and sought immediate review of the present approach on political and security environment to create a conducive atmosphere for routine political activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

He alleged that "The Centre and UT administration is not taking any positive step to facilitate a conducive political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir." The meeting was attended by senior party leaders of the J-K Congress, the spokesperson added.

During the meeting, party leaders also alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has "failed" to respond positively to the demands and problems of the common people, he said.

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over lack of employment opportunities for the youth in the Union territory and the "inadequate compensation" given to the paddy farmers of the border belt of Jammu region who suffered crop loss, the spokesperson added.

The leaders also discussed about the programmes to reach out to the party cadres and people in the coming days in order to highlight the problems and issues of different sections of society.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram