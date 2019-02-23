English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Change is Clearly Visible': PM Modi Sees India as $10 Trillion Economy with Countless Start-ups
PM Modi said his government inherited an economy in complete policy paralysis, plagued by runaway inflation and rising current account deficit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid out his vision for making India a $10-trillion economy, and the third-largest in the world, saying he wants the nation to have countless startups, and be a global leader in electric vehicles.
Speaking at the Global Business Summit here, he said his government inherited an economy in complete policy paralysis, plagued by runaway inflation and rising current account deficit.
Reforms in the last four and half years have changed the picture. "Change is clearly visible today," he said.
BJP-led NDA rule witnessed highest post-liberalisation growth rate of 7.4 per cent, and lowest inflation of less than 4.5 per cent, he said adding that reforms like goods and services tax (GST) have laid solid foundation for higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
BJP-led NDA rule witnessed highest post-liberalisation growth rate of 7.4 per cent, and lowest inflation of less than 4.5 per cent, he said adding that reforms like goods and services tax (GST) have laid solid foundation for higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
