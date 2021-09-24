CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Resume from October 9

The Change of Guard ceremony was discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Image for representation)

The ceremony will take place between 8 AM and 9 AM every Saturday except on govt holidays.

The Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume from October 9, according to an official statement on Friday.

The ceremony will take place between 8 AM and 9 AM on every Saturday, except on government holidays, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

“The Change of Guard ceremony, which was discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from October 9, 2021," it said. Entry will be through prior online booking which can be made at https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, it said.

first published:September 24, 2021, 19:52 IST