Leadership Change Triggers Brawl Among 150 People at US Gurdwara, 4 Injured
Image for representation only.
Greenwood, Indiana: Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.
He tells WISH-TV the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it's believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.
Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
