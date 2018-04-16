GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Leadership Change Triggers Brawl Among 150 People at US Gurdwara, 4 Injured

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded on Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

Associated Press

Updated:April 16, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Greenwood, Indiana: Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded on Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

He tells WISH-TV the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it's believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
