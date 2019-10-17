'Change Should've Been Brought With Goodwill of J&K People': Manmohan Singh Hits out at BJP Govt

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the Congress had voted in favor of the bill to abrogate Article 370, and the party had only raised a problem with its implementation.

“We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure but if a change has to be brought, it should be with the goodwill of people of J&K,” the Congress leader said in a presser.

His comments come a day after PM Modi fired acerbic comments at the Opposition for questioning the BJP for linking Article 370 with Maharashtra Assembly polls. “They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don’t they have any shame? Doob maro, doob maro (go drown),” was Modi’s response.

The government’s move to abrogate Article 370 had led to deep chasm within the Congress party. While the party’s top brass like Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad repeatedly called the decision an abuse of power and even led delegations to the Valley, several including Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed support for the move.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora had also made his support known by saying that "parties should put aside ideological fixations & debate what's best for India's sovereignty and federalism, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth and justice for Kashmiri Pandits.”

Interestingly, most of the leaders who “broke ranks” on the issue are considered Rahul Gandhi’s close associates. Manmohan Singh, however, remained unfazed with the differing stands within the party as he said their main concern has always been the manner in which the move had been implemented.

He also replied to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s repeated criticism that the Congress not taking a stand on nationalism because of vote bank politics, saying that Congress doesn't need a certificate on patriotism from BJP and RSS.

