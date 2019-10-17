Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Change Should've Been Brought With Goodwill of J&K People': Manmohan Singh Hits out at BJP Govt

The former PM Manmohan Singh in response to criticism by Amit Shah and PM Modi also said that Congress doesn't require a certificate of patriotism from BJP and RSS.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Change Should've Been Brought With Goodwill of J&K People': Manmohan Singh Hits out at BJP Govt
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the Congress had voted in favor of the bill to abrogate Article 370, and the party had only raised a problem with its implementation.

“We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure but if a change has to be brought, it should be with the goodwill of people of J&K,” the Congress leader said in a presser.

His comments come a day after PM Modi fired acerbic comments at the Opposition for questioning the BJP for linking Article 370 with Maharashtra Assembly polls. “They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don’t they have any shame? Doob maro, doob maro (go drown),” was Modi’s response.

The government’s move to abrogate Article 370 had led to deep chasm within the Congress party. While the party’s top brass like Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad repeatedly called the decision an abuse of power and even led delegations to the Valley, several including Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed support for the move.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora had also made his support known by saying that "parties should put aside ideological fixations & debate what's best for India's sovereignty and federalism, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth and justice for Kashmiri Pandits.”

Interestingly, most of the leaders who “broke ranks” on the issue are considered Rahul Gandhi’s close associates. Manmohan Singh, however, remained unfazed with the differing stands within the party as he said their main concern has always been the manner in which the move had been implemented.

He also replied to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’s repeated criticism that the Congress not taking a stand on nationalism because of vote bank politics, saying that Congress doesn't need a certificate on patriotism from BJP and RSS.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram