Change Your Address in Ration Card Online: Know the Process Here

The Central Government of India launched One Nation One Ration Card a few years back to provide flexibility to the ration card users to enable them to use their monthly allowance of subsidized agricultural commodities under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). It is one of the most ambitious and successful initiatives taken by the Indian government. Under the ideology of AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it as a digital framework initiative.

The scheme was announced in the month of June last year and mainly focuses on the migrants as it provides them with free ration for two months. Migrants who do not have a ration card are also included under the plan. The ration card is not area-specific as it can be used in any ration shops in any part of the country.

If you have relocated and want to change the address provided or mentioned in the Ration Card, you can use the following processes to do so:

Step 1: Log in to the official PDS Portal of India by clicking on the link- www.pdsportal.nic.in

Step 2: On the webpage available, click on the ‘State Government Portals’ tab which you will find at the top left side of the home page

Step 3: You will get a list of states after clicking on the tab. Now select your respective state and you will be redirected to another page related to the state you have selected

Step 4: You will now have to select an appropriate link related to ‘ration card address change form’ or ‘change in ration card form’. However, the link varies from state to state

Step 5: Now using your user ID and password, log in to your account

Step 6: Fill the details required correctly and then click on the 'Submit' option

Step 7: You can also take a print out of the filled application form for future reference

While following the process, you should be fully aware of the fact that the steps can vary for different states as there are different portals designed for each state.