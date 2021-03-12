Changed Yadadri Temple to Open from May: 5 New Things You May Spot Here

Sri Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha temple, situated on a hillock in Yadagirigutta or Yadagiripally, will soon undergo changes as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to complete the renovation work at the earliest for the reopening of the facility/

The CM took feedback from the officials on the progress of works amidst the backdrop of his recent visit to the temple and made suggestions after a thorough examination of the works going on there.

Here’s What Will be New at Sri Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Temple:

1. The CM has asked for a 350-feet queue line construction using brass designs and the kalash (metal pots) to be placed along the lines. KCR has given a deadline of April 15 for the construction.

2. He wants the use of brass designs for the Deepa Sthamba (light pole), compound wall and even the pedestal of the light pole.

3. Sivalayam would have Brass tridents and would be placed on the compound walls. The CM also suggested necessary Vastu changes.

4. He has also instructed for proper preparation of jewellery for God, construction of lawns, lamp poles and pushkarini.

5. The CM appreciated the construction of the Addala Mandapam (Mirror Hall) and wanted the last phase of the temple works should speed up. He has also seen a demo on the lighting of the temple complex, surrounding areas during the nights.

The CM said, “After the renovation, Yadadri Temple town will show its exclusivity among all the temples in the world. The entire Yadadri temple renovated with the Krishna Sila (Black stone) is going to become known for its uniqueness. After the reopening, devotees in lakhs would visit the temple. Measures should be taken in such a way that these devotees should not face any difficulties during their holy visit.”

The sources said that the government is planning to reopen the temple in May.​