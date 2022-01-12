Changes in CoWIN Slots, More Vaccines & Molnupiravir in Maha Govt's Demand List for Centre: Sources

A total of 60 lakh Covishield and 40 lakh Covaxin doses are among a list of demands by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, which will be put forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on January 13.

Sources exclusively told CNN-News18 that apart from the Covid-19 vaccine doses, the state government will also request for changes in CoWIN app slots, funds for human resources in Covid-19 management, demand for molnupiravir, as well as cocktail antibodies.

Sources further said there was no question of lockdown in the state. As of now, there was a demand for 275 metric tonnes of oxygen, including for non-Covid reasons, and there was no strain on health infrastructure, sources added.

The state health department has sought a supply of Covishield and Covaxin doses. The state government will also ask for 10 registrations on one contact number in the CoWIN app slot. Currently, only six are allowed.

The state health department will also demand antiviral drug molnupiravir, as there is no supply despite it being approved with riders.

According to sources, there is only 5 per cent occupancy at the in-patient department of hospitals. The demand for oxygen stands at 2.82 per cent, while ICU occupancy stands at 3.2 per cent and ventilator use at 6 per cent.

Weeks after an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases across the state, the situation is now stable, sources said.

Medical experts also suggested that there is no need for further restrictions and the already imposed stricter norms like night curfew will continue as usual.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the number of Covid-19 cases and its fast-spreading variant Omicron were slowly declining, and she appealed to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor’s office, Pednekar said of those who died due to Covid-19 since February 2021, 94 per cent were unvaccinated.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 11,647 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and the fourth straight day of a downward trend, taking the caseload to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The highest daily case count during the second wave was 11,163, recorded on April 4, 2021. Out of the 11,647 new cases, 83 per cent cases, or 9,667, are asymptomatic, and only 851 patients have been admitted to hospitals, while just 76 are on oxygen support, said the bulletin.

According to the BMC, 62,097 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, up from 59,242 on Monday. With this, the tally of Covid-19 tests rose to 1,43,25,144. As many as 7,283 out of 35,573 hospital beds, or 19.9 per cent of the total, are currently occupied by coronavirus patients in the city, the civic body said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Mumbai reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases on January 7.

