Changing Nomenclature of PoK Doesn't Change Fact Pakistan Occupying Indian Territory: MEA

The External Affairs Ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that Islamabad is trying to alter Pakistan occupied Kashmir's status.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Changing the nomenclature of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) does not change the fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of an Indian territory, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that Islamabad is trying to alter the region's status.

According to media reports, PoK government has given an order to change the nomenclature of the services in the region.

"We have seen reports that there is an order apparently issued by the Pakistan occupied Kashmir government where they have changed the nomenclature of the services to something else. We are checking this," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"But I can only say that changing the nomenclature does not change the fact Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is a part of India," he told reporters.

