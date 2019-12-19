Changing Nomenclature of PoK Doesn't Change Fact Pakistan Occupying Indian Territory: MEA
The External Affairs Ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that Islamabad is trying to alter Pakistan occupied Kashmir's status.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Changing the nomenclature of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) does not change the fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of an Indian territory, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
The Ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that Islamabad is trying to alter the region's status.
According to media reports, PoK government has given an order to change the nomenclature of the services in the region.
"We have seen reports that there is an order apparently issued by the Pakistan occupied Kashmir government where they have changed the nomenclature of the services to something else. We are checking this," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"But I can only say that changing the nomenclature does not change the fact Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is a part of India," he told reporters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile But With a Twist
- Watch | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sensational 8ft 5in Leap to Score Header vs Sampdoria
- Rani Mukerji to Team up with Saif Ali Khan on Bunty Aur Babli 2
- Five Privacy Features to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here