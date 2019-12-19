Changing Nomenclature of PoK Doesn't Change Fact Pakistan Occupying Indian Territory: MEA

New Delhi: Changing the nomenclature of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) does not change the fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of an Indian territory, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry was responding to media reports which claimed that Islamabad is trying to alter the region's status.

According to media reports, PoK government has given an order to change the nomenclature of the services in the region.

"We have seen reports that there is an order apparently issued by the Pakistan occupied Kashmir government where they have changed the nomenclature of the services to something else. We are checking this," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"But I can only say that changing the nomenclature does not change the fact Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is a part of India," he told reporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.