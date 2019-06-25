Chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' Should Not be Forced, Says Naqvi After Jharkhand Man's Lynching

New Delhi: The Union minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand who was forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” while being thrashed brutally.

Naqvi said that the religious greeting should be chanted by embracing, not by choking it out of someone. “We will not let any destructive act dominate the development agenda of the government. There is an attempt to spoil positive atmosphere,” the Union Minister said.

In a video that went viral, Ansari can be seen being beaten by a mob for alleged theft, all the while being forced to chant the words. After the incident, he was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur after the incident, where he was declared brought daed.

About the way MP Asauddin Owaisi was heckled in the Parliament with the same chants, the Minority Affairs minister said, “these are isolated cases and they should stop. We are not in favour of such isolated incidents.”

Naqvi was present at SCOPE Complex during the orientation-cum-training program for the 2019 Haj deputationists here. He commended his government for ending the Haj Subsidy, alleging that it was “deceitful.”

This year, 2 lakh Indians will be embarking on the Haj pilgrimage, out of which 2,340 are women. These women will not be required to be assisted by their mehram. Over 48% of the Hajis will be able to make the journey without being waitlisted. Naqvi also proposed that Indian Hajis should use the national flag to be distinguished from others during their pilgrimage.