Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' Should Not be Forced, Says Naqvi After Jharkhand Man's Lynching

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made the remarks after Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand after being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:June 25, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' Should Not be Forced, Says Naqvi After Jharkhand Man's Lynching
File photo of Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Union minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand who was forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” while being thrashed brutally.

Naqvi said that the religious greeting should be chanted by embracing, not by choking it out of someone. “We will not let any destructive act dominate the development agenda of the government. There is an attempt to spoil positive atmosphere,” the Union Minister said.

In a video that went viral, Ansari can be seen being beaten by a mob for alleged theft, all the while being forced to chant the words. After the incident, he was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur after the incident, where he was declared brought daed.

About the way MP Asauddin Owaisi was heckled in the Parliament with the same chants, the Minority Affairs minister said, “these are isolated cases and they should stop. We are not in favour of such isolated incidents.”

Naqvi was present at SCOPE Complex during the orientation-cum-training program for the 2019 Haj deputationists here. He commended his government for ending the Haj Subsidy, alleging that it was “deceitful.”

This year, 2 lakh Indians will be embarking on the Haj pilgrimage, out of which 2,340 are women. These women will not be required to be assisted by their mehram. Over 48% of the Hajis will be able to make the journey without being waitlisted. Naqvi also proposed that Indian Hajis should use the national flag to be distinguished from others during their pilgrimage.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram