Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Chants of 'Long Live Nirbhaya', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Outside Tihar After Gang-Rape Convicts Hanged

The horrific gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern on December 16, 2012, who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, had seared the nation's soul and triggered countrywide outrage.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chants of 'Long Live Nirbhaya', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Outside Tihar After Gang-Rape Convicts Hanged
People celebrate and distribute sweets outside Tihar jail where four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday.

New Delhi: Hundreds of people, carrying the national flag and shouting slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', gathered outside the Tihar Jail since early hours of Friday with some of them distributing sweets after the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were executed.

Security was beefed up outside the Tihar Jail Number 3 where the four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am.

Among the people who gathered outside the jail was social activist Yogita Bhayana. He held a poster which read 'Nirbhaya has got justice. The other daughters still await'.

"Justice has been delivered finally," she said, adding it was a victory of the legal system.

Some people distributed sweets after the convicts were hanged. They raised slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya' and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and waved the national flag.

The horrific gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern on December 16, 2012, who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, had seared the nation's soul and triggered countrywide outrage.

Akash Deep, who has been associated with her's family, said he was there to witness the victory of a long-fought legal battle that continued for over seven years.

"It was a tough fight. However, the justice was won today," he said.

Divya Dhawan, who came from Subhash Nagar, said, "The decision is good but that could have been better if the justice was delivered earlier on time."

Sana, a resident of west Delhi, said, "Nothing will change after this hanging in our society, but we are happy that the four convicts have been hanged and the justice was delivered to Nirbhaya."

This is the first time that four men have been hanged together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows. Their desperate attempts only postponed the inevitable by less than two months after the first date of execution was set for January 22.

In last-gasp attempts, one of the convicts knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court just hours before the hanging.

In an unprecedented late-night hearing that began at 2.30 AM and lasted an hour, a Supreme Court bench dismissed his last plea.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram