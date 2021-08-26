Chaos at Bihar's Darbhanga Airport As Two Families Fight Over a Dead Body

There was a Chaos at Darbhanga airport in Bihar when two families waiting at the entrance clashed over receiving the body of a deceased person from a Mumbai flight. The family members of the deceased, named Mohammad Naushad and his in-laws were waiting at the airport to receive his body. The father and brother of Naushad wanted to take the body with them but his father in law did not allow the family to do so.

After the ruckus, an agreement was reached between both the families that the last rites will be done by the in-laws’ in Megrahi village of Baheri police station area in Darbhanga district. As per the agreement it was decided that before burying Naushad’s body, the family of the boy will take the body with them to his native village Mohammadpur in Saharsa district for the last glimpse.

However, as soon as the ambulance came out of the airport with the body, Naushad’s in-laws stopped the ambulance and somehow forcefully took away the body with them.

Talking about the ruckus, the deceased’s brother Babul said that his brother had died two days ago in Mumbai. “My family just wants to see Naushad’s body for the last time. It was agreed that burial of Naushad will be done at his in-laws’ place, yet they did not allow us to take the dead body to our ancestral home for the last glimpse”, said Babul.

Mohammad Junaid, who belongs to in-laws’ family, said, “Naushad’s father had driven him out of the house and he was living with us for the last 13 years. During the lockdown, he was unemployed and we only borne the expenses for him and his 4 children, due to which the wife of the deceased wants the burial to happen at our place.”

