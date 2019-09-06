Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in Train Compartment at New Delhi Station, All Passengers Safe

Officials said fire was reported onboard the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at around 1.30pm.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Fire Breaks Out in Train Compartment at New Delhi Station, All Passengers Safe
Fire at New Delhi Railway Station.
New Delhi: A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said. No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

