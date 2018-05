Food Riot at Tej Pratap's Wedding; Rowdy Guests Break VIP Cordon, Loot Crockery and Embellishments

The wedding rituals of Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai were continuing as planned until a ‘rumour’ ruined it all.“Do you know the VIPs are relishing tastier food?” The guests having dinner in 200 canopies meant for ‘general’ people were suddenly alerted as the information spread.What awaited next was complete chaos with ‘frustrated’ guests, mostly RJD supporters, breaking the cordon of the VIP area and looting food and decoration items.Soon, the entire area was strewn with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs, while a number of party leaders made a vain attempt to chase away intruders by wielding sticks.Caterers said the unruly crowd broke nearly 2,000 plates and looted some of their utensils and other items.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap during the wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. PTI PhotoA day before the wedding, in-charge of main course menu, Kanpur’s Bhatia caterers, told News18 that they were asked to make arrangements for 10,000 people, but on the day of the event, the venue was overcrowded with RJD workers, who came from all districts.Contrary to the information received by the caterer, RJD leader Shakti Yadav told News18 that nearly 50,000 guests were expected to attend the event.Several media persons, including a News18 Bihar journalist, were manhandled and their equipment damaged.Meanwhile, four people were killed after an SUV, returning after the wedding of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son and MLA Chandrika Rai’s daughter, met with an accident.