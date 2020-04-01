Chaos in Telangana Secretariat as Official Hides Nizamuddin Markaz Visit Fearing Discrimination

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secretariat was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after an official, who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat in the now COVID-19 hotspot Nizamuddin Markaz and returned to the southern state, continued to perform his regular duties by hiding details of his travel to Delhi.

Soon after the official’s laxity was reported, the state Secretariat was vacated and sanitised with a chemical spray to prevent an untoward outbreak.

Meanwhile, furious with the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sought strict action against the official and asked to chalk out a report on the fellow officers and staff in who may have come in contact with the said official.

The official attended the religious congregation in the Nizamuddin Markaz, but upon his return he continued to attend all official meetings of secretaries and the matter came to light only after a list of Delhi returnees was made where his name was mentioned. He reportedly did not divulge the details of his travel fearing discrimination and ostracisation.

The incident has left the staff at the Secretariat panic-stricken. The premises of the temporary secretariat, Burgula Rama Krishna Rao (BRKR) Bhavan, was thoroughly disinfected.

The state has reported six deaths of Delhi returnees, all of whom had attended the Markaz in mid-March, adding to the coronavirus crisis. The death toll in Telangana stands at seven.

Meanwhile, IT Minister IT Rama Rao has urged all those who attended the religious event in Delhi to cooperate and inform the respective officials. The government will treat them to break the coronavirus chain and all measures will be take, he said.

