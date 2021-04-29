Char Dham Yatra, Gurdwara Events Suspended Amid Deadly Covid Second Wave

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat has announced the suspension of the Chardham Yatra to the four famous shrines nestled in the mountains of Himalaya in the state. The Yatra was scheduled to commence next month and now has been deferred citing an unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

Citing the surging second wave of Covid-19, the Internal committee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib has also cancelled the Nagar kirtan along with other religious programmes which were scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 1. The committee members have also urged individuals to not gather in crowds, according to tribuneindia.com

The Chief Minister of the state, Rawat stated on Thursday that organising the yatra between the raging pandemic is not reasonable. The doors of the four Himalayan temples recognised as Chardham will open as scheduled, said the minister. Though, they will open just for priests to offer regular prayers and not for believers, added Rawat.

Earlier the high court of Uttarakhand said that the Chardham Yatra will not be allowed to become another Kumbh Mela, as per firstpost.com

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are four famous shrines across the globe. The state of Uttarakhand has logged 2,341 new coronavirus cases with 108 individual dying in 24 hours, according to data released by the health ministry of India.

What's alarming is that Uttarakhand has witnessed an 1800 per cent rise in the number of coronavirus cases between March 31 and April 24. Kumbh Mela was organised during this period which witnessed the presence of lakhs of devotees in the city of Haridwar from across the globe.

The decision is taken amid soaring criticism for the Uttarakhand government owing to the recently organised Kumbh Mela which is being touted as the super spreader pilgrimage that contributed to the already mounting cases in the country.

