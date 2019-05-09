Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath Temple Opens Today, Know All About Helicopter Bookings

One of the most pious pilgrimages for Hindu tradition is the Char Dham Yatra, which includes a visit to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple, nestled in the hills of Uttarakhand. Each year, the Char Dham Yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees from across the country and abroad. With Akshaya Tritiya on May 7, the portals of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham were opened for pilgrims on Tuesday after the cleaning and puja of the dhams. While the doors of Kedarnath Temple will open on Thursday onwards for the public, the doors of Badrinath Temple will be re-opened for pilgrims on Friday.The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has issued an advisory, directing all pilgrims to carry woolen clothes and medicines for the yatra. The Uttarakhand government has also arranged shelter, electricity, water, health and safety arrangements on the trek route of Char Dham Yatra. In addition, the most comfortable service provided to the pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra is the Yatra Helicopter Services, that felicitates the to and fro journey for Kedarnath Temple.1. Pawan Hans will be resuming the daily helicopter services from Phata and Agustmuni to Kedarnath Ji, by 5-seater Bell 407/ Bell 206L4 helicopters.2. All the passengers would get 1 hr 30 minutes at Kedarnath Temple for darshan. To stay overnight, the passenger can take the last flight of the day at 11.10am. Accommodation is available at Phata and Kedarnath, which has to be booked in advance.3. The airfare for the round trip (Phata -Kedarnath-Phata) is Rs 6990 per person. The one-way ticket can be purchased subject to availability of seats.4. For infants less than 2 years, the fare will be 10% of the ticket cost and no seats would be provided. There is no half ticket for children.5. For same day to return, passengers have to report at Phata office from 6 am to 10 am. For night halt, passengers can report between 10 am to 12 noon.6. The minimum waiting period of passengers would be 2-3 hrs. However, it can be extended as per the ground situation such as weather condition, time of refueling the helicopter or non-availability of passengers at either side.7. If the flight is canceled due to any reason such as bad weather, or unavailability, a full refund of the ticket would be accorded.8. Same day passengers are requested to either take a priority slip for Kedarnath Darshan or make it early as the darshan time allowed by helicopter services is just 1 hour 30 minutes.9. The passenger having more weight than 90kg would be charged extra and more than 120kg will have to take double ticket.10. Preference will be given to handicapped and old (above 80 years) passengers.11. Passengers can carry only 2kgs of weight with them.