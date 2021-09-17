Char Dham Yatra Starts From September 18, Know Details for Online Registration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday, invited people from across the country to visit the state for Char Dham Yatra soon after the state High Court lifted its stay.

The Char Dham Yatra will officially start from September 18 with adherence to all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) and a capping on the number of daily pilgrims to the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The Uttarakhand Government announced the start of the Hemkund Sahib yatra from Saturday.

The Uttarakhand High Court has lifted its stay on the Char Dham Yatra after Coronavirus cases declined in the state. However, the government to prevent the surge in Coronavirus cases in the state again, has taken several preventive measures before the start of the Char Dham Yatra.

According to the Uttarakhand HC directive, maximum 800 people can visit Kedarnath, 1200 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri Dhams. The HC in its directive has also mentioned that people who have received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses will only be permitted for the Char Dham Yatra. A person will have to carry his vaccine certificate along with a Covid-19 negative test report to be part of the yatra.

The High Court has also directed the Uttarakhand government not to allow devotees from taking dips in the kunds.

If you are also planning to visit the four revered Himalayan Shrines in Uttarakhand you will have to follow the strict guidelines issued by the state government. A devotee who is planning to visit the shrine will have to register online himself or herself for the Char Dham yatra through the Devasthanam Board website, as per the government circular.

Follow these steps to register online

· Visit the official website of Chardham Devasthanam management board- https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in/

· Create an account using your phone number and verify your account using the OTP

· Then you can log in to your account.

· After logging in, fill in all details as asked including personal details and Yatra plan, complete the registration process.

Most importantly you will have to book your hotel room and items for puja will have to be purchased from the website.

