CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Charan Singh Worked for Weaker Sections' Empowerment: Rajnath Singh on Leader's Birth Anniversary
1-MIN READ

Charan Singh Worked for Weaker Sections' Empowerment: Rajnath Singh on Leader's Birth Anniversary

Former PM Charan Singh. (Image: Twitter)

Former PM Charan Singh. (Image: Twitter)

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said the late prime minister had played an important role in the country's development and strengthening democracy.

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and described him as a top farmer leader who worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the late prime minister had played an important role in the country’s development and strengthening democracy.

“Charan Singh throughout his life worked for the empowerment of weaker sections of society," the BJP leader said. Singh also conveyed his greetings to farmers on Charan Singh’s birth anniversary which is also celebrated as ‘Kisan Diwas’.

“Farmers are not only cultivating crops but happiness for the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to their welfare," Singh said. Charan Singh was prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 23, 2021, 12:11 IST