'Deeply Hurt': Punjab CM Channi Visits Golden Temple After Incidents of Sacrilege Attempt, Lynching

A day after a man was beaten to death over an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple here, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited the shrine on Sunday and said some ”inimical” forces may be involved in it in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. But they will be exposed, said the CM as he urged people to maintain calm. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Channi told reporters that in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, some ”inimical” forces or agencies may be involved in the incident. ”I appeal to the Sangat that they should pay special attention to take care of religious placestemples and gurdwaras–and institutions of all religions. People should maintain peace and mutual brotherhood, said Channi.

The CM said he was deeply hurt by the alleged sacrilege attempt, which was unfortunate and needed to be condemned. If anyone has come with wrong intention, our intelligence agencies will try to nab and expose them, he said. ”We will go to the bottom of the incident,” he added.

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior officials. Earlier in the day, Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the police commissioner and other officials.

He said an SIT has been constituted under the deputy commissioner of police (law and order), which would submit its report in two days. The accused spent a few hours at the ”Parikarma” of the holiest shrine of Sikhs, Randhawa said, adding that he was ”here with an aim”.

A case was registered against the unidentified man late on Saturday night under IPC Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder), Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said. He said a footage obtained from cameras at the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information about the accused.

