Charge Sheet Filed Against Teesta Setalvad, Two Others in Case of `Fabricating Evidence' Related to 2002 Gujarat Riots Cases

A special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, retired Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered the case soon after the Supreme Court in June upheld the clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in response to a petition filed by Zakia Jafri alleging larger conspiracy behind the 2002 violence. Investigating Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Group B V Solanki told PTI.

