Charged Rs 800 for a Rs 630 Ticket, Say Migrant Workers Who Took Special Trains From Surat to UP

Lucknow: As lakhs of migrants continue to return to Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country by special Shramik trains, labourers coming from Surat in Gujarat have alleged that they were charged Rs 800 against a ticket with a printed cost Rs 630. The migrants said that they had no choice but to pay the money.

A Shramik special train reached Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station in eastern UP on Friday evening with migrants from the western state. The returnees hailed from different districts, including Chandauli, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Ghazipur.

Contrary to the claims that the migrants were not asked for money for travelling on these special trains, the labourers were not just allegedly made to paid the money but were asked to pay the price higher than what was printed on the ticket. The tickets that the migrants were given carried a clear price of Rs 630 on them, however, they claimed that they were made to pay as high as Rs 800 per ticket. They claimed that since they were not left with any choice, they paid the money.

Speaking to News18 at DDU railway station, a migrant, Sonika, said, "The price that I paid for the ticket is Rs 800, even the food that was served was just plain rice."

Another migrant, Subhash, alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 750 for a ticket that clearly mentioned Rs 630 as the cost of travelling. "We had submitted the money in advance after which when our number came we were taken to the railway station from a bus. Before reaching the station, we were given the tickets in the bus, I think they were middlemen and not railway officials," the labourer alleged.

"When a few of us filled up the forms, our papers were rejected. At least 20 of us in that group were asked to pay Rs 800. When we asked for the reason, we were told that to travel we need to pay this amount or else we can move out of the queue. Those charging money looked like middlemen, they were not railway officials. They took our Aadhaar cards and money and then processed our tickets," Neeraj Kumar said.

Another migrant, Ram Lot Saroj, said, “I am coming from Sachin Palogaon in Surat and I was made to pay Rs 750. The price of the ticket is Rs 630 but I was told that they will give me ticket earlier in tatkaal so I should pay extra money. We were a group of 27 people, our names and Aadhaar cards along with money were taken."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) announced that it will reimburse the fare for migrants’ tickets charged by the Indian Railways. Led-by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP unit of the party has demanded the list from the district magistrates of the migrants who had travelled back to the state. However, UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the government is not responding to their requests of providing the migrants' details.

“As per the directions of our leader Sonia Gandhi, all the PCCs were directed to take care of the train fare of the migrants. We have been continuously asking the government for the list of migrants and a written request was also sent. However, two days have passed but no details have been provided by the government. We even sought permission to put up food stalls in the districts where migrants are coming via special trains but the permission was not given," Ajay Kumar Lallu had said.

Taking a dig at the state governments of Gujarat and Karnataka, Congress MLA Aradhana Misra (Mona) had said, “The government is forcefully taking money from migrants coming from Gujarat and Karnataka. The UP government has denied giving a list of the migrants coming to the state till now. We want to help labourers by refunding their ticket money but this government is not giving permission to Congress for helping the migrants."

Blaming the UP government for failing its migrant workers, UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu added, on one hand, the government is saying that they want to bring back migrants but on the other, the migrants are asked to pay for the journey, I don’t know what their intention is.