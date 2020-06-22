INDIA

Chargesheet Against 10 Tablighi Jamaat Members for Violating Lockdown Norms in Muzaffarnagar

Representative image.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
A chargesheet has been filed against 10 Tablighi Jamaat members from Kerala and Karnataka for assembling in Muzaffarnagar in violation of the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said.

According to the prosecution, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been charged under the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The chargesheet was filed in a court here on Saturday.

A case was registered against them at New Mandi police station in early April, they said.

A congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March was blamed for spreading the novel coronavirus after many of its attendees carried the infection to different parts of the country.

A separate chargesheet was filed against 12 Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal for violation of the lockdown orders. The Jamaat members have already been released on bail.

