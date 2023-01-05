Chargesheet Blames Anahita Pandole's 'Dangerous Overtaking' for Cyrus Mistry's Death

A chargesheet filed against Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who drove the ill-fated car that led to Cyrus Mistry‘s death, stated that she had neither fastened her seat belt properly nor had she ensured her co-passengers were buckled up.

The chargesheet, filed by Kasa police on Wednesday, further alleged Anahita’s negligence while driving and her dangerous overtaking was responsible for the deaths former Tata Sons chairperson and his friend Jehangir Pandole, in addition to causing injuries to her husband Darius and herself.

According to reports, the over 150-page chargesheet submitted in the Dahanu sessions court includes statements of around five witnesses saying that the 55-year-old gynaecologist was behind the wheel when the accident took place at 2.34 pm in Ghol village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Charoti in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district.

The chargesheet stated that a notice under Criminal Procedure Code Section 41 (A) was issued to her “at her Churchgate home" on December 24, 2022, as she is still recovering from her injuries.

“As the driver is still bedridden, she has not responded to the notice. The chargesheet has been filed based on Darius’s statement,” DYSP Sanjay Pimple, complainant in the case, was quoted by Times of India.

An FIR was registered against Anahita on November 5 for various traffic violations, including causing deaths due to negligence, rash driving, overspeeding, overtaking, not following lane discipline and ignoring the duties of a driver. She is yet to be arrested as she underwent multiple surgeries and “needs rehabilitation before being discharged from hospital.

Anahita, who sustained several fractures and lung trauma, is recovering at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai, while her husband and prime witness Darius was discharged in November.

Read all the Latest India News here