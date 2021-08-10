Chargesheet Filed in Kolkata Road Accident Case That Led to Death of Cop

The West Bengal Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in a Kolkata court in connection with the Red Road accident. The chargesheet was filed 39 days after the incident that took place at Kolkata’s Fort William area when a minibus en route from Metiabruz to Howrah crashed into a brick wall near Hastings. One police constable died and several were injured in the accident. According to the chargesheet, there was no mechanical fault in the bus, and the accident happened as the driver was driving the bus at a high speed.

According to police sources, a 490-page chargesheet was submitted in court which mentioned 41 witnesses. The police said the accident occurred due to reckless speeding of the bus. The court is yet to pronounce the punishment to the accused.

The accident took place in front of Fort William Gate in the Maidan Thana area of Kolkata on July 1. A policeman named Vivekananda Dab, who was on abike, died in the accident. At least 19 people were injured and rushed to the SSKM hospital in the city for treatment.

The bus driver was arrested and is still in jail. The severity of the accident was such that the front seats of the minibus were twisted.

The initial investigation was done by the Maidan police. Later, the case was transferred to the Kolkata traffic police. The incident was reconstructed with the accused bus driver.

