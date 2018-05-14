GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shashi Tharoor Takes a Break From Twitter After Chargesheet, Signs Off With 'Another Word'

Shashi Tharoor is the only person who has been named as an accused in the case. The police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 8:15 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor Takes a Break From Twitter After Chargesheet, Signs Off With 'Another Word'
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Police filed a charge sheet accusing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, he announced on Twitter that he will be "staying off" the social media platform for a while and signed off with one of his words — "epicaricacy".

Tharoor also took the pains to define "epicaricacy" for commoners and wrote: "Epicaricacy means deriving pleasure from the misfortune of others".

In two other tweets, Tharoor condemned the chargesheet and called it "preposterous" and said he intends to contest it "vigorously".

Tharoor is the only person who has been named as an accused in the case. The police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part," he tweeted.

"It does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. Unbelievable!," Tharoor added.


The police filed the charge sheet in the case before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.

It also urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room here on the night of January 17, 2014.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
