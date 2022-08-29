Charitable Body’s Land ‘Sold’ for Cheap to Anubrata Mondal’s Daughter’s Firm, His Cook Signed Papers: CBI

From ‘Cycle’ to rice mills and now land, what started as an investigation into a cattle smuggling case against Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has now spread in all directions.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a 1.5-acre plot at Muluk near Tarapith belonging to the Bharat Sevashram Sangh has been “magically” transferred in the name of an organisation, in which Mondal’s daughter Sukanya is a director, for Rs 1.6 crore.

Documents obtained by the agency show that the land was donated by Suchintya kumar Chatterjee to the local branch of the Sangh in Birbhum for public service.

Hindu religious and spiritual group Bharat Sevashram Sangh specialises in charitable activities. Patriotic Saint Acharya Srimat Swami Pranavananda Maharaj founded it in 1917 as a humanitarian, non-sectarian, non-communal and non-political orientation.

Rs 1.6 CRORE PRICE LOWER THAN MARKET RATE: CBI

The CBI has alleged that a company, ANM Agrochem Pvt Ltd, bought the land for Rs 1.6 crore, much lower than the market rate. The document has been signed by Swami Sanghamitrananda, president of the Sangh. For ANM Agrochem, the documents have been signed by Bidyutbaran Gayen, who works as cook at Mondal’s house. Gayen’s name was used during the creation of that organisation.

According to CBI sources, ANM Agrochem bought the land in 2018 and registered it in 2021. The CBI claims that because the land price was shown so low, the registration fee has also gone down. As a representative of the company, a lawyer has registered the land.

LAND DONATED FOR TRAINING CENTRE

After primary investigation, the CBI alleged that Suchintya had given the land with the intention of setting up a training centre to make men and women of the village self-reliant.

It is also necessary to verify whether the Sangh has received the money. The CBI has learnt from sources that the land was “bought” from the charitable society by “putting pressure”.

