Charred Bodies of Woman, 7-year-old Girl Found in UP Forest
The bodies which were recovered from Mailani forests near Tedhwa bridge in Uttar Pradesh were burnt beyond recognition, the police said.
Representational Image. (Getty Images)
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Charred bodies of a 30- year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were recovered from Mailani forests near Tedhwa bridge here, police said Saturday.
The bodies, which were recovered on Friday, were burnt beyond recognition.
A mobile handset, a tiffin, a saucer, glasses and burnt tyres were also recovered from the spot.
Gola Deputy Police Superintendent, Abhishek Pratap said efforts were on to establish the identities of the deceased.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said
