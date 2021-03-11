Charred Body of 17-year-old Mentally-ill Girl Found in UP's Chitrakoot: Police

The charred body of a mentally unstable girl, who had gone missing from her residence, was found from a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The body of the 17-year-old was found from Kuriyadeeh village in the Bargarh area on Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Prakash said.

She had gone missing from her home on Monday. Her family has alleged that she was killed and the body was set afire.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, the police said, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

