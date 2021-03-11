india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Charred Body of 17-year-old Mentally-ill Girl Found in UP's Chitrakoot: Police
1-MIN READ

Charred Body of 17-year-old Mentally-ill Girl Found in UP's Chitrakoot: Police

Representative image.

Representative image.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, the police said, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

The charred body of a mentally unstable girl, who had gone missing from her residence, was found from a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The body of the 17-year-old was found from Kuriyadeeh village in the Bargarh area on Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Prakash said.

She had gone missing from her home on Monday. Her family has alleged that she was killed and the body was set afire.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, the police said, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

RELATED NEWS

.

Tags
first published:March 11, 2021, 14:34 IST
Loading...