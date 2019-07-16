Charred Body of 3-year-old Kidnapped Boy Found Near His House in Bhopal, CM Promises Strict Action

Bhopal: The charred body of a three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in Bhopal on Sunday, was found near his house, police said on Tuesday. Varun, son of Vipin Meena, was allegedly kidnapped when he went out of his home at Baragarh in the Chichali area to buy chocolates.

The incident has brought back memories of an incident in Chitrakoot in which six-year-old twin boys were murdered by their captors in February. The murders had led to protests in the town.

Kolar police station's inspector Anil Bajpai said the child's burnt body was found around 50 feet away from his home on Tuesday afternoon. “Right now, we have no clue about who committed the crime, but an investigation is on," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the perpetrators would receive stringent action once they were nabbed.

The child had taken Rs 10 from his grandfather to buy chocolates on Sunday. When he did not return after an hour, the family panicked and approached the police. A few residents of the area told the police that a four-wheeler was seen in the vicinity around the time when the child was allegedly abducted.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel, who is leading the probe, told News18 a forensic team reached the spot and had collected samples. “We can talk about it only after the report is received,” he said, adding that no ransom call has been received so far.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma and Deputy Inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali had earlier met the child's parents and assured them that the boy would be located as soon as possible.

