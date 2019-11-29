Take the pledge to vote

Charred Body of Another Woman Found Near Site of Gang-rape and Murder of Hyderabad Veterinarian

The police suspect this could be a case of suicide. The body is yet to be identified.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Charred Body of Another Woman Found Near Site of Gang-rape and Murder of Hyderabad Veterinarian
New Delhi: Two days after the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Shamshabad area on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the police on Friday recovered another burnt body of a woman there.

The police suspect this could be a case of suicide. The body is yet to be identified.

The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area — Shamshabad — where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on November 27.

"The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for an autopsy, a case is being registered," news agency ANI quoted Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as saying.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Kumar Goud said a few passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them. Police personnel were rushed to the spot and they sent the body to a state-run hospital, he added.

It was not clear whether the woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze or whether she was killed, said Goud.

At least four suspects were arrested earlier on Friday for the gang-rape and murder of the 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on Thursday night near Shadnagar town.

(With inputs from PTI)

