Charred Body of Man Found In Haryana’s Jhajjar, Police Suspect Murder

A 40-year-old man’s charred body tied with chains was found from a room in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Sunday. Police suspect the deceased was torched to death. The victim has been identified as Purn, a resident of Chandol village in Jhajjar district.He is a truck driver by profession. The police suspect unknown miscreants had tied Purn with iron chains and then torched him to death. However, his family members are yet to file a written complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started their investigation. “We found Purn’s burnt body chained on a cot with the help of iron chains. The chain was also wrapped around his neck so we are investigating his death as a murder case,” said a police officer.

The officer also said the victim’s body has been sent for autopsy and they are waiting for the postmortem report to learn the exact reason behind the death.

Purn’s relatives believe he has committed suicide. “The door was locked from inside. If it would had been a murder, how could anyone latch the door from inside,” said one of his relatives.

Another relative of Purn said they firmly believe Purn’s death to be a suicide as his hands were not tied with chain.

Jhajjar Police have recovered a kerosene can from the incident site. “Our forensic team is collecting evidence. We will only be able to confirm the victim’s death as murder or suicide after scientifically studying the postmortem and the forensic report,” said a senior police officer.

When asked about possible role of relatives behind the murder, he said, “It would be too early to say anything. We are in our initial stages of investigation.”

