1-min read

Charred Body of Teenage Girl Found in Bengal, Kin Allege Gangrape; 3 Arrested

The charred body of the girl with injury marks was found under a culvert in Kumarganj area on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Charred Body of Teenage Girl Found in Bengal, Kin Allege Gangrape; 3 Arrested
Representative image.

Balurghat Charred body of a 17-year-old girl was found under a culvert in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's family alleged that she was gang-raped and then set ablaze.

The charred body of the girl with injury marks was found under a culvert in Kumarganj area on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.

Three persons suspected to be involved in the incident have been arrested, he said.

"We could only say whether she was raped or not after getting the post-mortem report," Dutta said.

The victim's brother said she went missing on the way to a nearby shop on Sunday afternoon.

Local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a major agitation if the culprits were not brought to book.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Kumarganj TMC MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal demanded an impartial probe.

A woman's charred body was found in a mango orchard in Malda district in December last year, days after a similar incident occurred in Hyderabad leading to a nationwide uproar over women safety.

