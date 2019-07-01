Chartered Accountants Furthering Culture Of Honesty, Better Corporate Governance: PM Modi
The chartered accountants also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, the Prime Minister said in the tweet.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the role of chartered accountants in furthering the culture of honesty in the society.
Greeting the members of the CA fraternity on chartered accountants' day, the prime minister tweeted, "The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society."
The hardworking fraternity of Chartered Accountants has been furthering the culture of honesty and better corporate governance in our society. CAs also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity. Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019
The chartered accountants (CAs) also play a key role in advancing economic prosperity, he said in the tweet. "Today, on CA Day, my best wishes to all CAs for their future endeavours," Modi said.
